Intel rises on earnings beat and optimistic forecast

Intel shares rose more than 7% in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue and gave an upbeat forecast.

Here are the key numbers for the second quarter:

Earnings: $1.06 per share, excluding certain items, vs. 89 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

$1.06 per share, excluding certain items, vs. 89 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $16.51 billion, vs. $15.70 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv

Intel's revenue fell 3% from a year earlier in the period, which ended June 29, with declines in both PC and server chip categories, according to a statement. In the first quarter Intel's revenue was down slightly from the prior year.

The company's biggest business segment, the Client Computing Group that includes desktop and notebook PC chips, posted $8.84 billion in revenue. That's above the $8.13 billion average estimate among analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Intel's Data Center Group, which includes server processors, produced $4.98 billion in revenue, above the FactSet analyst consensus of $4.89 billion.

Intel CEO Bob Swan said on Thursday's conference call that the company is managing trade-related challenges, though there's been some difficulty.

"Trade uncertainties created anxiety across our customers' supply chain and drove a pull-in of client CPU orders into the second quarter," Swan said. "We also halted shipments to certain customers in response to the U.S. government's revised entity list. After a thorough review we were able to resume shipments of some products in compliance with regulations, and the net impact on the second quarter was limited."

The comments were presumably a reference to Chinese technology company Huawei, to which other chipmakers like Qorvo and Skyworks paused shipments, resulting in slashed guidance.

In the second quarter Intel started shipping 10th-generation "Ice Lake" PC chips based on a 10-nanometer process, announced plans to exit the 5G smartphone modem business, acquired Barefoot Networks and appointed former Qualcomm executive George Davis as its new chief financial officer.

"We are ... on track to launch 7-nanometer in 2021," Swan said, adding that it will put the company "on pace with the historical Moore's law scaling."