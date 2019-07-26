World moving so fast, IBM needs to be ready to make an acquisition in hours

Employees pass along a connecting walkway at the International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Watson cognitive computing platform Internet of Things (IoT) center in Munich, Germany. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

IBM's supercomputer Watson moves fast — fast enough these days to be on the job at tennis tournaments like the recent Wimbledon, where players are hitting balls at a top speed of more than 150 mph. The IBM AI cuts video highlights and pushes them out to social media at a rate humans can't match. But Watson is not the only one at IBM whose role is demanding more speed as a component of winning. "I spent years as CFO, and the job has changed dramatically from start to finish," said IBM senior vice president of global markets Martin Schroeter at the recent CNBC @Work Human Capital + Finance conference in Chicago. One crucial area of competition where the IBM executive said speed has become critical is an area more often associated with deliberate processes: mergers and acquisitions. "We are acquisitive," Schroeter said. IBM just completed its $34 billion acquisition of open-source software company Red Hat. "In my time on the deal committee, for 12 to 13 years, we bought 150 companies," he said. "But we, and I as CFO, lost when I did not move fast enough." Schroeter said IBM historically has sent in multiple teams to conduct due diligence on deals, sometimes over a period that lasted weeks. That led to situations in which a rival "walks in the day after [our team] left and offers 15% more than we had just." IBM AI technology like Watson.is helping top executives make M&A decisions more quickly by analyzing risks, workflows, synergies and other factors. "Instead of going in with 25 things we need to know, now it is only the two or three things that we need. We use AI and analytics to figure out what is critical, and due diligence can be in a few hours versus a few weeks. The world will continue to move that way," Schroeter told attendees at the CNBC event.

Schroeter's sentiment is not an outlier in the world of chief financial officers today. "The speed at which we are operating now is so much faster, for me as a CFO, we need to analyze data much faster. For sure, I rely heavily on skills of team, but I need to lean in," said Adobe CFO John Murphy at the CNBC event. "Old-school CFOs focused on avoiding mistakes. The mindset does not work today. Play to win; don't play to not lose," said Jack McCullough, president of the CFO Leadership Council, in an interview with CNBC. "The pace of change is historically unprecedented." McCullough said even though data analytics helps, humans are still getting used to using the new tools in ways that increase speed of decision-making rather than reinforce old, conservative ways. "There are incredible tools today to make data analysis easier and more accurate than ever before. That's great, but more than a few CFOs have told me that their organizations now suffer from analysis paralysis. Once CFO told him that her board wanted to run 40 different scenarios for a potential acquisition. Forty! And, by the time they were ready to move, it was too late. Just because you can run 40 scenarios does not mean you should."

If you ask what keeps me up at night, how you keep up with that change, and it is coming, whether you want it or not. Paul Jacobson Delta Air Lines CFO

The fact that deal analysis has a need for speed should not be taken to extremes. Both sellers and buyers want some deliberation to make sure pricing is right. Ken Goldman, former CFO of Yahoo who now runs Eric Schmidt's family office Hillspire, said it is true you cannot take "forever" to perform due diligence, but big deals are never going to be completed in hours. When he was involved in selling Yahoo to Verizon it was over a number of weeks and the deal was completed in a deliberate fashion. "Anything that requires me to make a gut judgment call in hours or days, I do worry about someone trying to sell me something," Goldman, who is a member of CNBC's Technology Executive Council Advisory Board, said in an interview with CNBC. "You've got to do deals that strategically make sense and it does require a senior team to move relatively quickly, but ... no one wants to sell without knowing best price." He did indicate that competition over deals is more intense. "In the fast-moving markets we are in today, being too deliberate is hard to do. It is not only strategic acquirers looking at deals but all the dollars the private equity firms have now, and corporate venture arms as well. ... You can't take forever." "PE firms are making their presence felt like never before," McCullough said.

Delta says the next big competition between airlines will be on the ground

Microsoft, Dell VC teams: Our days of being second-best to Silicon Valley are over Goldman said there is less risk, at least in terms of superficial appearances, in making M&A decisions today because of the historically low cost of capital with interest rates so low. "If a company is acquired in cash, it is almost always accretive because of cheap capital today," he said. That may lead acquirers to move quickly, but not necessarily for the right reasons. He also noted that publicly traded stocks move with more volatility, so if an acquirer is paying less than 10% of market cap, it is easier to move on deals since stocks can move up and down that much in a short trading window.

