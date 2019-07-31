Cramer: Tim Cook proves innovation at Apple can still happen even without Steve Jobs

Apple's net income this year is projected to be almost equal to what the company booked four years earlier. Yet the stock has nearly doubled.Marketsread more
Private payrolls increased by 156,000 for the month, according to a report Wednesday from ADP and Moody's Analytics that beat Dow Jones estimates of 150,000.Economyread more
If the Fed cuts interest rates, it will have to convince the public it is doing so to preserve economic growth and not kowtowing to a very vocal president.The Fedread more
Brown's new bill would prohibit "excessive" buybacks and require companies to offer employees $1 for every $1 million of stock repurchases.Marketsread more
Most Wall Street economists expect the Fed to cut rates at its July meeting.Marketsread more
Mall owner Simon Property Group on Wednesday said it's considering more opportunities where it would invest in a retailer to help keep it afloat.Retailread more
Apple delivered a strong quarter despite falling iPhone sales. It showed impressive growth in its wearables and services categories.Technologyread more
Gold's recent consolidation pattern suggests the yellow metal is about to make its way even higher, says TradingAnalysis.com founder Todd Gordon.Trading Nationread more
The FAA decided it would be enough to inform pilots of the possible hazard.Airlinesread more
States, wholesalers and pharmacists, acting as intermediaries for consumers, would draft a proposal for safe importation of prescription drugs already available in the U.S.Health and Scienceread more
The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in September.Traderead more
Investors should start seeing Apple CEO Tim Cook as an innovator, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Wednesday.
"When is Cook going to get the benefit of the doubt?" Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street, " stressing that key Apple wearables were "all invented after Steve Jobs, " the company's co-founder who died in October 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Apple released AirPods in December 2016 and the first-generation Apple Watch in 2015.
Cramer was countering criticism of Cook, who has been viewed as more of an operator than an innovator like Jobs, who handpicked Cook to take over as CEO shortly before his death.
Wearables such as the Apple Watch, AirPods wireless earbuds, and Beats headphones contributed to what Cook called a "blowout quarter," following Apple's announcement late Tuesday of fiscal third quarter earnings and revenue that were better than expectations.
Apple also plans to launch in August its new Goldman Sachs-linked credit card, the Apple Card, Cook said during the post-earnings analyst conference call. The card is being seen as a starting point for more services in its Wallet app in the future.
"I don't think anyone could be ready for what I think is going to happen with this card," Cramer said. "I think it's going to be amazing."
Growing services and wearables are becoming bigger focuses for Apple as iPhone sales slow.