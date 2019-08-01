Cramer Remix: You don't need a roaring economy for this stock to do well

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told a "Mad Money" viewer that he'd be a buyer of McDonald's here. "I don't think it is due for a pullback. It's the kind of stock I'd buy in this environment," the host said, applauding the work that CEO Steve Easterbrook has done for the restaurant chain. Despite the market sell-off, the stock climbed 0.25% during the session and has gained just shy of 19% on the year. "You don't need a roaring economy for McDonald's to do well. I think it fits my profile," Cramer said. "I'd be a buyer."

The tweet that tanked stocks

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a bilateral meeting with China's President Xi Jinping during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.

Investors can afford to sell a few stocks and protect some of the gains they made on the market here, but they shouldn't quit just yet, Cramer said. The major U.S. averages all tanked about 1% in the session as Wall Street reacted to a fresh new round of tariffs that will be imposed on Chinese imports next month. Still, the market has to take into account how the People's Republic of China may respond to President Donald Trump's decision to tack 10% duties onto another batch of $300 billion in goods, the host said. It's worth waiting until the smoke is clear to start buying high-quality names at a discount, he added. "Once you take profits, there's no reason to start buying immediately," Cramer said. Find out what to make of the new tariffs here

5G real estate

James Taiclet Jr., CEO of American Tower Corp.

5G is going to be a "game changer for society" and will take a huge investment over the next decade to build out the system, American Tower Corp. CEO Jim Taiclet said. Wireless companies are in the early stages of deploying the next generation of technology and the chief suggested that American Tower has a number of tailwinds to ride. The real estate investment trust leases multi-tenant cell tower sites to communications companies. The sites will need to be closer together for 5G service, Taiclet explained. "It's going to be a wholesale transition from a 4G technology to a fifth-generation technology," he said in a sit-down with Cramer. "There's going to be more equipment out there transmitting and ... it should be something that lengthens and strengthens our growth rate, not in the U.S. only but around the world, eventually." Read more here

Practice patience

Traders react moments before the close of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after the Federal Reserve announced a cut in interest rates on July 31, 2019 in New York City.

Cramer said there's no need for investors to dump their entire portfolios in face of the escalating U.S.-China trade war. After trade talks between the two countries did not progress this week, President Donald Trump declared that he will slap a new round of tariffs on un-taxed Chinese imports on Sept. 1. The markets dropped on the news and the "Mad Money" money host suggested it will create buying opportunities in companies that won't be hurt by the new duties. "I think the broader market could go lower, and if you're patient, you'll be able to pick up most of these names — maybe not the gold stocks — at a discount," he said. "For now, you just need to keep your head down. Maybe raise a little cash in your high-fliers, if you don't have enough already, and then get ready to do some buying as we will even get through this after some painful adjustment." See what stocks Cramer's recommending here

CEO chats

Stephen MacMillan, CEO of Hologic

Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan chats with Cramer about growing outside the U.S., including China, and the capital spending cycle in hospitals. Watch the interview here

Russell D'Souza, co-founder of SeatGeek

SeatGeek co-founder Russell D'Souza explains how partnerships with companies such as Lyft and the NFL are a boost for the customer experience at sporting events. Catch the discussion here

Cramer's lightning round: Hold on to Chipotle — It has no China worries