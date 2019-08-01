Cramer Remix: You don't need a roaring economy for this stock to do well

The real impact, though, goes deeper as the announcement takes the trade dispute between the two countries to another level.Traderead more
Asia stocks traded lower Friday morning after a surprise tariff announcement from the United States escalated trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.Asia Marketsread more
Stocks fell sharply after President Donald Trump said the U.S. would impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports to the U.S.US Marketsread more
If President Donald Trump proceeds with new tariffs on China, he may very well get the deeper rate cuts he is seeking from the Fed but also odds of a recession will rise.Market Insiderread more
Crude oil plunged on concerns the global economy would weaken further after President Donald Trump ended a tariff ceasefire with China.Marketsread more
Relations between the U.S. and China — the two largest economies in the world — have been rocky over the past year.World Economyread more
CNBC found building permits that show Tesla plans renewed solar roof testing effort, this time at its car factory in Fremont, California.Technologyread more
Trump made the announcement via Twitter, shaking financial markets.Marketsread more
"We're now back in a world where international companies will be forced to cut their forecasts," Jim Cramer saysMad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Apple stock dropped sharply after President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the U.S. will put an additional 10% tariff on a remaining list of goods imported from China...Technologyread more
Shares of retailers are tanking as they are seen as the biggest target in the new China tariffs.Marketsread more
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told a "Mad Money" viewer that he'd be a buyer of McDonald's here.
"I don't think it is due for a pullback. It's the kind of stock I'd buy in this environment," the host said, applauding the work that CEO Steve Easterbrook has done for the restaurant chain.
Despite the market sell-off, the stock climbed 0.25% during the session and has gained just shy of 19% on the year.
"You don't need a roaring economy for McDonald's to do well. I think it fits my profile," Cramer said. "I'd be a buyer."
Investors can afford to sell a few stocks and protect some of the gains they made on the market here, but they shouldn't quit just yet, Cramer said.
The major U.S. averages all tanked about 1% in the session as Wall Street reacted to a fresh new round of tariffs that will be imposed on Chinese imports next month.
Still, the market has to take into account how the People's Republic of China may respond to President Donald Trump's decision to tack 10% duties onto another batch of $300 billion in goods, the host said. It's worth waiting until the smoke is clear to start buying high-quality names at a discount, he added.
"Once you take profits, there's no reason to start buying immediately," Cramer said.
Find out what to make of the new tariffs here
5G is going to be a "game changer for society" and will take a huge investment over the next decade to build out the system, American Tower Corp. CEO Jim Taiclet said.
Wireless companies are in the early stages of deploying the next generation of technology and the chief suggested that American Tower has a number of tailwinds to ride. The real estate investment trust leases multi-tenant cell tower sites to communications companies.
The sites will need to be closer together for 5G service, Taiclet explained.
"It's going to be a wholesale transition from a 4G technology to a fifth-generation technology," he said in a sit-down with Cramer. "There's going to be more equipment out there transmitting and ... it should be something that lengthens and strengthens our growth rate, not in the U.S. only but around the world, eventually."
Read more here
Cramer said there's no need for investors to dump their entire portfolios in face of the escalating U.S.-China trade war.
After trade talks between the two countries did not progress this week, President Donald Trump declared that he will slap a new round of tariffs on un-taxed Chinese imports on Sept. 1. The markets dropped on the news and the "Mad Money" money host suggested it will create buying opportunities in companies that won't be hurt by the new duties.
"I think the broader market could go lower, and if you're patient, you'll be able to pick up most of these names — maybe not the gold stocks — at a discount," he said. "For now, you just need to keep your head down. Maybe raise a little cash in your high-fliers, if you don't have enough already, and then get ready to do some buying as we will even get through this after some painful adjustment."
See what stocks Cramer's recommending here
Hologic CEO Stephen MacMillan chats with Cramer about growing outside the U.S., including China, and the capital spending cycle in hospitals.
Watch the interview here
SeatGeek co-founder Russell D'Souza explains how partnerships with companies such as Lyft and the NFL are a boost for the customer experience at sporting events.
Catch the discussion here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" host offers his opinions on callers' stock picks of the day.
Chipotle: "I want you to hold Chipotle. This is the kind of stock that you don't have to worry about with China. The stock is up a lot, so there will be profit-taking and you buy it because they've got their destiny under control."
Hexo: "Too early. Too early. Too early. Aphria, by the way, reported a good quarter, but we got to wait. You have to watch Cronos and Canopy to figure out if one of them should be a buy, but we're close. "
Nutanix: "They're competing with VMWare, which is one of my absolute favorite companies. Stock's down 50%. It's got to have some floor somewhere. I have not been able to find it. ... Reported a bad number tonight. I'm struggling, struggling, struggling about where the bottom is, Nutanix."
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com