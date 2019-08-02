'It's unclear what the end game is,' former US ambassador says of Trump's trade war with China

U.S. President Donald Trump has been extremely unpredictable and it's not clear what the end game of his trade war with China will be, a former American ambassador told CNBC on Friday.

Trump has been "wildly unpredictable in many ways with one exception," said David Adelman, former U.S. ambassador to Singapore from 2010 to 2013 during the Obama administration.

"He views trade, and he views even security issues, as a zero sum game — if he sees one country benefiting or one of America's counterparties benefiting, he makes the assumption that it must be coming at the cost of the American economy."

"So I think it's not too far-fetched to see the President begin to look around the world and use this very blunt instrument to prosecute his case," added Adelman, who is now partner at Reed Smith, a law firm.

His comments came after Trump announced Thursday that the U.S. is placing 10% tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods, effective Sept. 1. In May, the U.S. raised tariffs from 10% to to 25% on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

The tariff announcement surprised markets and sent major indexes in the U.S. and Asia reeling, as Washington and Beijing had just restarted tariff negotiations in Shanghai this week — the first in-person trade talks since a truce in late June. The White House had said after those meetings that negotiations were "constructive" and that China had confirmed its commitment to increase purchases of U.S. agricultural exports.