Apple will weather the latest tariff threat, so buy the pullback, major analysts say

Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the annual session of China Development Forum (CDF) 2018 at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China March 26, 2018.

While Wall Street analysts are scrambling to assess the fallout of the latest in the U.S.-China trade battle, Apple is once again caught in the crossfire. Last week, President Donald Trump announced a new 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods to go into effect on September 1.

A fear of further trade escalation sent chipmakers, retailers, and Apple lower on Monday. Since last Thursday's announcement, shares of the tech giant are down 9%.

The trade threat is only going to add to Apple's iPhone woes, analysts say.

"Do you pass along the tariff in the form of a price hike or do you eat it or ultimately, some combination of both," Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi said on CNBC's Squawk Alley on Monday.

"That's a tactical decision that Apple has to make," he said.

Other analysts said it was pretty clear what Apple would do.

"We believe Apple is more likely to absorb all the tariff impact and not raise prices on iPhone shipments and other hardware devices into the US, which we estimate will lead to a ~300 bps headwind to iPhone margins," J.P. Morgan analysts said.

But analysts from Bank of America said whatever Apple decides will be "manageable" and noted it was a good entry point for investors.

"In the broader context of the tailwinds that AAPL has we view this as a relatively small amount over the next several quarters and would use the pullback as an especially attractive opportunity to buy shares of Apple," the analyst said.

Here's what else analysts are saying about the tariff impact on Apple: