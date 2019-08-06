America's economic future hinges on this overlooked educational skill

Despite the sharp rise of women who now hold MBAs and STEM degrees, only 20% of women enjoy leadership positions in industry. Worse, the World Economic Forum predicts another 202 years before women begin to earn the same pay as men.

If we continue the STEM conversation as it stands, the U.S. is staring down a bleak future. Well intended as they are, the educational initiatives currently in place meant to equip our kids today and our country tomorrow with the ability to compete and win globally simply can't get us there.

The problem is that our students are receiving little if any support to guide that initial germ of an idea and help it flourish into a real business. School curricula have generally fallen short with respect to skills-based business learning and preparing students to lead. That's why it's time — from our classrooms to our boardrooms — to replace STEM with STEEM.

STEEM (science, technology, engineering, entrepreneurship, and mathematics) is the academic ecosystem that will prepare the minds and nurture the talent, not just as worker bees but as thinkers and creators and pioneers.

Think of today's business leaders who imagined big solutions to problems: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Jack Dorsey and Oprah Winfrey. Their spirit was key to their entrepreneurship. It's entrepreneurship that drives innovation, jobs and our competitive edge. What's getting lost in policy discussions, academic curriculum and investments is how successful businesses come to be in the first place.

Entrepreneurship drives jobs. According to a 2016 EY study, entrepreneurs were on track to create more than twice the number of jobs as large legacy companies. Entrepreneurs are the trailblazers of brand-new products and services, and the disruptors of established industry by finding ways to deliver cheaper, faster, more reliably, and with a more elegant design.

In our era of hyper-innovation, complacency and stagnation equal death. It's China's promotion of entrepreneurial initiative that's nipping at the heels of Silicon Valley while creating millions of jobs. If we don't cultivate and motivate this spirit within our own citizenry, we are guaranteed to lose our global edge and threaten our future economic development.

STEM risks trapping women as followers. Research from New York University Stern School of Business shows that traditional labor markets can reinforce existing biases. Entrepreneurship, however, provides highly talented workers, including women, the opportunity to overcome these biases.

The U.S. has an enormous opportunity to take the lead on reversing this trend and promote greater economic participation for women by recognizing them as national assets to encourage and train in entrepreneurship at the earliest possible age.