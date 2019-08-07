This stock sector is getting hit big by the trade war, but history shows it could bounce back

Consumer stocks are taking a big hit lately because of fears the new tariffs against China will raise the costs of products for retailers. But history shows the drop in shares has gone too far and they may be due for a bounce back.

Stocks bounced back on Tuesday, snapping a 6-day losing streak capped by a disastrous Monday, when the S&P 500 Index suffered its worst day of 2019, plunging 3% as an escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China rocked stocks.

The S&P had given up 35% of its gains for 2019 in the six trading sessions ending Monday, and the Consumer Discretionary sector was among the worst-performing groups in that period. The SPDR Consumer Discretionary ETF (XLY), which tracks the S&P sector, dropped nearly 7%.

History says those losses could precede significant gains and the consumer sector can continue to climb like it did on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 ended Tuesday up 1.3%. The Consumer Discretionary ETF closed up 1.5%, posting its best day since June 7.

Over the past five years, the XLY has seen similar one-week losses on four other occasions. A month after those drops, the ETF tends to bounce back, gaining an average of 7%, and trading positively in each four instances, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a research platform used by Wall Street banks and hedge funds to identify potential trades based on market history.

The S&P 500 also performs well, tacking on nearly 5%, and also trading positively 100% of the time. Technical chart traders see a trend in the S&P 500 that suggests it will prove resilient.