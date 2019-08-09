5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
For Goldman, the move heightens the risks it faces launching a credit card during the latter stages of a decade-long U.S. expansion.Financeread more
The U.S. is putting its decision to relieve Huawei on hold after China suspended its purchase of U.S. agricultural products, according to a Bloomberg News report.Marketsread more
U.S. stock futures point to a lower open ahead of the Friday session, after a three-day rally that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq erase Monday's sharp losses.Morning Briefread more
Dow set to drop; recession signal may be near; Uber sinks after big loss; Uber's Q2 worse than most troubled companies' 2018; and Goldman dips into subprime with Apple Card.Marketsread more
Uber has worked to keep riders, and drivers, loyal with membership offerings and loyalty rewards, while battling competitors like Lyft.Technologyread more
Kraft Heinz is hurting, and the pain is likely to persist, some traders say.Trading Nationread more
General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands are the only companies in the S&P 500 that lost more money last year than Uber's $5.2 billion Q2 deficit.Technologyread more
Huawei has launched its own operating system — the HongmengOS, known in English as the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Enterprise software is looking like an exception to investors' caution about investing in technology.Marketsread more
The funding marks an escalation in the air war between private aviation players to become leaders in a new era of consolidation and technological change that's remaking the...Wealthread more
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a lower Friday open on Wall Street after a powerful rally Thursday capped three days of gains for the S&P 500 that wiped out Monday's plunge. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq actually turned higher for the week ahead of Friday trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was just shy positive territory. The catalyst behind Thursday's advance was stabilization in 10-year Treasury yields around 1.7% after sinking to three-year lows below 1.6% Wednesday. On Friday, the 10-year yield dipped slightly below 1.7%.
This week's flight from stocks to bonds on U.S.-China trade and currency worries were weighing on the Treasury yield curve — the obscure plot of U.S. interest rates based on maturity dates — and threatening to send 10-year rates below 2-year rates. An inversion of the 2-year and 10-year yields has preceded every recession over the past 40 years. Other parts of the yield curve have been inverted for months, with the rate on the 3-month Treasury bill first rising above that of the 10-year note in March.
Shares of Uber were plummeting around 7% in the premarket Friday morning after the ride-hailing giant reported a per-share loss of $4.72, which was much worse than expected. Revenue of $3.17 billion also missed analyst estimates. Shares of Uber, should they open at their indicated levels, would be nearly 12% below their May initial public offering price of $45 each. On Wednesday, smaller rival Lyft reported lower-than-expected losses and higher-than-expected revenue, and issued a rosier outlook for the rest of 2019. Shares of Lyft, however, were about 15% below their March IPO pricing of $72 each.
Putting into perspective Uber's staggering $5.2 billion second-quarter loss, only three companies in the S&P 500 — General Electric, Kraft Heinz and Newell Brands — lost that much money in all of 2018. Uber attributed most of its quarterly deficit to stock-based compensation. Excluding that expense, Uber's losses were around $1.3 billion, or roughly 30% wider than the prior period. High stock-related compensation costs are normal for Silicon Valley companies as a price of luring top talent.
Goldman Sachs is casting a wide net for customers of its new credit card with Apple, approving some subprime borrowers. The bank, known for its rich and powerful clientele, is in charge of deciding who gets the Apple Card, and it's accepting some applications from users with less-than-stellar credit scores, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Goldman began to make the card available to some Apple customers this week, ahead of a broader rollout later this month.