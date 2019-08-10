Trump says Kim will stop short-range missile tests when US-South Korean drills end

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail. He was found at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.Politicsread more
President Donald Trump said Saturday that Kim Jong Un sent him a letter in which the North Korean dictator promised to halt short-range missile tests when the U.S. and South Korea militaries stop conducting joint exercises.
Trump also said that Kim stated he would like to start negotiations as soon as the exercises are over. The U.S. and South Korea militaries began drills this week.
"I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future," Trump said. He called the exercises "ridiculous and" expensive in a series of Twitter posts.
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea early Saturday local time. Pyongyang has fired a series of short-range missiles in recent weeks.
Trump has repeatedly said he is not concerned about North Korea's short-range missile tests and they wouldn't pose an obstacle to holding talks with Kim.
"These are short-range missiles -- we never discussed that," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn last Thursday. "We discussed nuclear. A lot of other countries test that kind of missile."
Trump met with Kim at the de-militarized zone between the North and South in June, the first sitting U.S. president to do so. The meeting was the first after their failed summit in Vietnam, which broke up without any kind of agreement.