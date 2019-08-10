Trump says Kim will stop short-range missile tests when US-South Korean drills end

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide a month after arrest in child sex...

Epstein, 66, hanged himself in Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, where he was being held without bail. He was found at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Politicsread more

There is nothing to suggest foul play: FBI investigating Jeffrey...

Politicsread more

'Justice must still be served': Victims demand action after...

Politicsread more

'Trump is ruining our markets': Struggling farmers lose a huge...

China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...

Politicsread more

Older Boeing jets are now in hot demand because of the 737 Max...

Airlines are having to pay higher rates on some older Boeing jets as the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max after two fatal crashes enters its sixth month.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Elizabeth Warren's gun control plan pushes for higher taxes on...

The plan comes in the wake of back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio that left at least 31 people dead.

2020 Electionsread more

Automakers trim production as market weakens – but hope to avoid...

Industry officials, including General Motors CEO Mary Barra, say they learned critical lessons during the last recession and hope to be more proactive this time around.

Autosread more

How the streaming wars between Disney, Netflix and everybody else...

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....

Technologyread more

Three charts suggest stock sell-off could get worse

Stocks are coming off a wild week, and market watcher warns it could get worse before it gets better.

Trading Nationread more

Navarro says US will take strong action against China if it...

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said Beijing plans to devalue its currency — and if it does, the U.S. will respond forcefully.

Investingread more

Trump says Kim will stop short-range missile tests when US-South...

Trump also said that Kim stated he would like to start negotiations as soon as the exercises are over.

World Newsread more

Trump says US is not going to do business with Huawei, not ready...

President Donald Trump said Friday that the U.S. will no longer have any dealings with Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Marketsread more
World News

Trump says Kim will stop short-range missile tests when US-South Korean drills end

Spencer Kimball@spencekimball
Key Points
  • Trump also said that Kim stated he would like to start negotiations as soon as the exercises are over.
  • The U.S. and South Korea militaries began drills this week.
  • "I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future," Trump said.
  • He called the exercises "ridiculous and" expensive in a series of Twitter posts. 
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Kim Jong Un sent him a letter in which the North Korean dictator promised to halt short-range missile tests when the U.S. and South Korea militaries stop conducting joint exercises.

Trump also said that Kim stated he would like to start negotiations as soon as the exercises are over. The U.S. and South Korea militaries began drills this week.

"I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future," Trump said. He called the exercises "ridiculous and" expensive in a series of Twitter posts. 


North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea early Saturday local time. Pyongyang has fired a series of short-range missiles in recent weeks.

Trump has repeatedly said he is not concerned about North Korea's short-range missile tests and they wouldn't pose an obstacle to holding talks with Kim.

"These are short-range missiles -- we never discussed that," Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn last Thursday. "We discussed nuclear. A lot of other countries test that kind of missile."

Trump met with Kim at the de-militarized zone between the North and South in June, the first sitting U.S. president to do so. The meeting was the first after their failed summit in Vietnam, which broke up without any kind of agreement. 

Related Tags