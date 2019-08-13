Cramer Remix: A surprise beneficiary of Trump's tariff delay

If low inflation, a wobbly economy and tariff jitters weren't enough to push the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, there's also the simple reason of the swelling...The Fedread more
The merger highlights a long effort to unite CBS and Viacom as the media companies seek to compete with giants like Disney.Technologyread more
CBS and Viacom finally have agreed to a merger, but the combined company still wants to get bigger. There might be several options for Shari Redstone, including Discovery,...Technologyread more
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note threatens to break below that of the 2-year while the 30-year bond rate neared an all-time low.Bondsread more
The Canadian pot company missed earnings expectations and beat revenue expectations.Health and Scienceread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
The CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce told CNBC on Tuesday that Trump delayed tariffs in part to avoid a recession during the upcoming 2020 election.Politicsread more
"The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux," he says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Activist investor Carl Icahn's latest target is a struggling company specializing in software for processing big data.Technologyread more
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares fell in after-hours trading Tuesday after the biotech company posted a wider-than-expected loss in its first earnings report since going...Health and Scienceread more
"Tell me why Xi should not continue to wait out The World's Greatest Negotiator, who keeps 'dealing' with himself?" says Jim Chanos.Traderead more
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday that the banking sector is an "odd" winner from the tariff delay that President Donald Trump issued on a number of Chinese imports.
He said the group ranks among the biggest losers whenever the U.S.-China trade war escalates and that it tends to catch a nice rebound when tensions ease. While the SPDR S&P Bank ETF is down nearly 1% the past five sessions, it managed to climb 0.93% during the trading day.
"Best bet is Citi, " the "Mad Money" host said. "That currently sells at a discount to its tangible book value. That's one reason Citi's buying back such a gigantic amount of stock this year, more than any other bank as a percentage of the float."
Shares of Citigroup have rallied more than 24% this year after the stock closed up shy of 1% Tuesday.
Trump's move to delay a new round of tariffs on some Chinese imports fooled the bears and triggered a short squeeze to spark a market rally, Cramer said.
A "stock market sensitive" Trump played a hand to stop the market from continuing a downward swing with the 2020 election on the horizon, the host said.
One day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 391 points, the index bounced back more than 372 points on news that planned tariffs on some Chinese products would be delayed to Dec. 15.
"The next time you're terrified that everything is falling apart and the stock market's about to roll over, remember that we have a pro stock market president who's willing to take action to turn around the averages," Cramer said. "Maybe that's unfair to the bears, but it's fabulous for the bulls."
Read more here
Apple is the biggest beneficiary of President Donald Trump's tariff delay, Cramer said.
The tech giant's iPhones and laptops are assembled in the country and would have been subject to a 10% tariff to be shipped to America, a cost that could have been passed on to consumers.
Trump on Tuesday decided to scale back how far a fresh round of levies would stretch on goods coming from China.
"This a home-run day for Apple, huge wins," the host said. "Apple has been a total flashpoint within the White House because they're caught between both countries. ... Plus, they've built a whole ecosystem of job creation in the software space in both countries."
Cramer points out the biggest winners of the tariff delay here
Investors should practice caution, despite Wall Street's big rally on Tuesday, Cramer warned.
The market is trekking through a volatile period and Mark Sebastian, who the "Mad Money" host called "VIX master," is urging vigilance. The VIX, or CBOE Volatility Index, gauges market risk based on investor sentiment about stocks listed on the S&P 500.
Cramer took a look at analysis from Sebastian to get a read on the state of the market.
"While he's not predicting a big decline, he thinks you should be prepare for choppy waters and perhaps a modest pullback," Cramer said. "The averages haven't really digested these latest gains, and like we saw last week, big moves higher can result in some serious stock market reflux."
Get a deeper understanding of the volatile market here
Zebra Technologies, which is a top player in enterprise asset intelligence, has made strides in becoming a key part in retailer strategy, CEO Anders Gustafsson told CNBC. The tech company counts, which offers tools for data capture and real-time locating operations, counts the NFL among its clients.
"Historically, we were probably viewed a bit more as a tactical device supplier," he said in the one-on-one. "Today, we're much more of an integral part of enabling them to execute on their strategy."
Catch the discussion here
Novocure, an oncology company that launched a novel cancer treatment that doesn't involve surgery or radiation, recently reported its first quarter of positive operating income. The company's Tumor Treating Fields is gaining approval among the public, Cramer noted.
"We have to educate doctors and we have to educate patients and we have to keep publishing papers, and we've just done that at a steady clip so that our therapy is becoming accepted," Chairman Bill Doyle told the host.
Novocure was also designated Category 1 by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
"This is the group of leading medical schools that essentially determines standards of care," Doyle explained. "Category 1 is their highest designation. That helped a lot too."
Watch the interview here
In Cramer's lightning round, the "Mad Money" zips through his thoughts about callers' favorite stock picks of the day.
Alibaba Group: "I'm not against owning this stock 'cause it's the only Chinese stock I'm recommending. I think business is quite good … I think you'll be O.K."
Automatic Data Processing: "My short and long term is listen and listen good. [CEO] Carlos Rodriguez is doing a terrific job. The stock has been a complete horse. I think you're right to be in it short, medium and long term."
Lockheed Martin: "I'm going to say own it, own it. Lockheed Martin goes higher."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Apple.
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
- Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com