US futures point to a slightly lower open

Top Stories
China media says Hong Kong protesters are 'asking for...

Chinese propaganda outlets warned on Tuesday that protesters in Hong Kong are "asking for self-destruction," as they released a video showing military vehicles amassing near...

China Politics

China fixes its yuan midpoint at 7.0326 per dollar

Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0421 per dollar after the yuan last traded at 7.0578 in Monday's session, according to Reuters estimates.

China Economy

Bond market close to sending biggest recession signal yet

The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.

Market Insider

This woman sold her app for $85 million — here's the common...

Mette Lykke, CEO of food waste organization Too Good to Go, co-founded fitness app Endomondo and sold it to U.S. firm Under Armour in 2015.

Success

Samsung's 108-megapixel image sensor highlights China turnaround...

Samsung's new image sensor will be featured first in an upcoming phone by Chinese consumer electronics firm Xiaomi, as the South Korean electronics giant looks to build up a...

Technology

Dow drops 390 points and slips back below 26,000 as bond yields...

Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.

US Markets

One California police officer killed, two injured in Riverside...

One California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two were injured on Monday when a gun battle broke out in Riverside, California, a department spokesman said.

U.S. News

Hong Kong International Airport reopens, still more than 200...

Hong Kong's airport reopened on Tuesday but its administrator warned that flight movements would still be affected.

Airlines

Asia stocks decline as tensions in Hong Kong remain high

Stocks in Asia slipped on Tuesday as tensions remained high in Hong Kong following protests in the last few days.

Asia Markets

A trading issue impacted US stock quotes late in the day

Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.

Markets

Uber falls to all-time low as investors grow more skeptical

Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.

Technology

Wall Street sees even more Fed rate cuts ahead

Economists now see the likelihood of three quarter-point reductions before the end of the year, along with multiple moves in 2020 until it becomes clear that the U.S. central...

The Fed
US Markets

US futures point to a slightly lower open

Sam Meredith @smeredith19
Key Points
  • At around 03:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 52 points, indicating a negative open of more than 56 points.
  • Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.
  • Market focus is largely attuned to selling in regional markets, after protests in Hong Kong and a crash in the Argentine peso drove investors to perceived 'safe haven' assets.

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, after losses in the previous session fueled concerns about the state of the economy.

At around 03:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 52 points, indicating a negative open of more than 56 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to selling in regional markets, after protests in Hong Kong and a crash in the Argentine peso drove investors to perceived 'safe haven' assets like bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

These safe-haven assets are typically sought to limit one's exposure to losses in the event of a sharp market downturn.

On Monday, the Dow slumped nearly 400 points to fall back below 26,000, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.63%.

The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to only 6 basis points on Monday, near its lowest level since 2007.

Market sentiment was already fragile due to increasing signs that the world's two largest economies are unlikely to quickly resolve their protracted trade war. The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in early September.

Data, earnings

On the data front, the latest NFIB small business optimism survey for July will be released at 6:00 a.m. ET. Annualized and monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data for July will be released slightly later in the session.

In corporate news, JD.com, Advance Auto Parts and Elanco Animal Health are among some of the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.

CDK Global, Adaptive Biotech and Change Healthcare are among some of the companies set to report earnings after market close.