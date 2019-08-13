US futures point to a slightly lower open

Chinese propaganda outlets warned on Tuesday that protesters in Hong Kong are "asking for self-destruction," as they released a video showing military vehicles amassing near...China Politicsread more
Analysts were predicting the midpoint to be set at 7.0421 per dollar after the yuan last traded at 7.0578 in Monday's session, according to Reuters estimates.China Economy
The bond market could soon send its loudest recession warning yet, if the closely watched 10-year yield falls below the 2-year note yield.Market Insider
Mette Lykke, CEO of food waste organization Too Good to Go, co-founded fitness app Endomondo and sold it to U.S. firm Under Armour in 2015.Success
Samsung's new image sensor will be featured first in an upcoming phone by Chinese consumer electronics firm Xiaomi, as the South Korean electronics giant looks to build up a...Technology
Stocks fell on Monday as bond yields resumed their August spiral lower, raising concerns about the state of the economy.US Markets
One California Highway Patrol officer was killed and two were injured on Monday when a gun battle broke out in Riverside, California, a department spokesman said.U.S. News
Hong Kong's airport reopened on Tuesday but its administrator warned that flight movements would still be affected.Airlines
Stocks in Asia slipped on Tuesday as tensions remained high in Hong Kong following protests in the last few days.Asia Markets
Index values may have been impacted by the processing delay, but all trades were completed appropriately, sources said.Markets
Shares of Uber continued to sink Monday, posting their lowest close ever, after the company reported disappointing second-quarter results last week.Technology
U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, after losses in the previous session fueled concerns about the state of the economy.
At around 03:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 52 points, indicating a negative open of more than 56 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.
Market focus is largely attuned to selling in regional markets, after protests in Hong Kong and a crash in the Argentine peso drove investors to perceived 'safe haven' assets like bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.
These safe-haven assets are typically sought to limit one's exposure to losses in the event of a sharp market downturn.
On Monday, the Dow slumped nearly 400 points to fall back below 26,000, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.63%.
The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to only 6 basis points on Monday, near its lowest level since 2007.
Market sentiment was already fragile due to increasing signs that the world's two largest economies are unlikely to quickly resolve their protracted trade war. The U.S. and China will resume trade negotiations in Washington in early September.
On the data front, the latest NFIB small business optimism survey for July will be released at 6:00 a.m. ET. Annualized and monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI data for July will be released slightly later in the session.
In corporate news, JD.com, Advance Auto Parts and Elanco Animal Health are among some of the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly results before the opening bell.
CDK Global, Adaptive Biotech and Change Healthcare are among some of the companies set to report earnings after market close.