US futures point to a slightly lower open

U.S. stock index futures were slightly lower Tuesday morning, after losses in the previous session fueled concerns about the state of the economy.

At around 03:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures dipped 52 points, indicating a negative open of more than 56 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.

Market focus is largely attuned to selling in regional markets, after protests in Hong Kong and a crash in the Argentine peso drove investors to perceived 'safe haven' assets like bonds, gold and the Japanese yen.

These safe-haven assets are typically sought to limit one's exposure to losses in the event of a sharp market downturn.

On Monday, the Dow slumped nearly 400 points to fall back below 26,000, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped to 1.63%.

The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields narrowed to only 6 basis points on Monday, near its lowest level since 2007.