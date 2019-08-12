Dow futures turn lower amid US-China trade, global growth worries

Goldman Sachs lowered its fourth-quarter growth forecast by 20 basis points to 1.8%, citing a larger than-expected impact of recent trade war events.Investingread more
Anti-government protesters had been peacefully demonstrating at the airport for a fourth day.Asia Newsread more
The People's Bank of China set the official midpoint reference for the yuan at 7.0211 per dollar on Monday — weaker than the previous session.China Economyread more
Major markets in Asia Pacific traded higher on Monday, following a volatile last week for global markets as growing trade war fears dented investor sentiment. Markets in...Asia Marketsread more
From industry stalwarts to high-profile politicians, seemingly everyone's turning their backs onAmazon these days, with one notable exception: Wall Street. "None of this...Technologyread more
Cathay Pacific shares fell more than 4% on Monday. It came days after the carrier announced it had suspended a pilot for his involvement in Hong Kong's anti-government...Airlinesread more
Huawei on Saturday launched a smart TV that would become the first device to be powered by its own operating system, the HarmonyOS.Technologyread more
Saudi Aramco, the world's top oil producer, reported first-half net income of $46.9 billion on Monday, down from $53.02 billion a year earlier.Earningsread more
Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and others are about to come head-to-head with the likes of Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, HBO Max and CNBC's parent company, NBCUniversal....Technologyread more
China's exit piles on to a devastating year for farmers, who've struggled through record flooding and droughts that destroyed crop yields, and trade war escalations that have...Politicsread more
South Korea said on Monday it plans to drop Japan from its "white list" of countries with fast-track trade status from September, a tit-for-tat move that deepens a diplomatic...Asia Economyread more
U.S. stock index futures were lower Monday morning, amid worries that an ongoing trade dispute between Washington and Beijing could tip the world and U.S. economies into recession.
At around 05:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures slipped 111 points, indicating a negative open of more than 101 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were both slightly lower.
Market focus is largely attuned to simmering trade tensions between the U.S. and China. On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set its daily midpoint for yuan trading — which determines the limits for its onshore movement — at 7.0211 per dollar. That was weaker than Friday's session, but beat market expectations.
Market participants have been monitoring the dollar/yuan exchange rate closely following an escalation in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The yuan depreciated past the 7-per-dollar level last week for the first time since the global financial crisis in 2008. The move prompted the U.S. Treasury Department to designate China as a currency manipulator.
A weaker currency makes a country's exports cheaper and President Donald Trump's administration has consistently complained that a cheaper yuan would give China a trade advantage.
The U.S. president said Friday that the U.S. would continue to hold trade talks with Beijing, but that Washington was not prepared to make a deal for now.
On the data front, the Federal Budget for July is expected to be published at around 2:00 p.m. ET.
In corporate news, Sysco and Barrick Gold are both expected to publish quarterly earnings before the opening bell.
Bloom Energy and Tencent Music will report their latest results after market close.
— CNBC's Saheli Roy Choudhury contributed to this report.