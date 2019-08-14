Mystery of Ghislaine Maxwell's whereabouts deepens as Jeffrey Epstein accusers eye his alleged madam

Ghislaine Maxwell attends VIP Evening of Conversation for Women's Brain Health Initiative, Moderated by Tina Brown at Spring Studios on October 18, 2016 in New York City.

The mystery over Ghislaine Maxwell's whereabouts deepened Wednesday on a report that the alleged madam for Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, was holed up in a Massachusetts mansion, as an Epstein accuser filed suit against Maxwell.

Hours after The Daily Mail reported that Maxwell was living in tech-firm CEO Scott Borgerson's mansion in Manchester-by-the-Sea, NBC News reported that a property manager of an adjacent parcel of land said that Maxwell was living at Borgerson's residence as recently as two weeks ago.

Borgenson told NBC, however, "she is not at my home." He admitted knowing Maxwell.

The speculation over Maxwell came as prosecutors and Epstein's accusers set their sights on her, and on the heels of Epstein's apparent suicide in jail last Saturday.

Before Wednesday's reports, the most recent indication of Maxwell's location was in 2017, when her civil lawyers reportedly told a judge she was living in London, but without a firm address there.

Maxwell's camera shyness in recent years stands in sharp contrast to her past, when she was photographed with Epstein socializing with President Donald Trump, and attending the wedding of Chelsea Clinton, whose father, President Bill Clinton, like Trump had been friends with Epstein. In 2016, she sold her Manhattan townhouse for $15 million.

If she remains out of sight — and possibly out of the United States — the Oxford-schooled Maxwell could avoid potential civil liability and prosecution related to her relationship with Epstein.

Lawyers for Maxwell, and a spokesman for the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan, which had been prosecuting Epstein, did not return requests for comment.

Before her association with Epstein, Maxwell was best known to the public as the namesake of the Lady Ghislaine, the yacht that her father, disgraced English media mogul Robert Maxwell, either jumped from or fell from when he mysteriously died at sea, leaving $4 billion in debt behind.

Maxwell, 57, long has been named by Epstein's accusers as a woman who recruited underage girls so that he could sexually abuse them under the pretext of getting massages at his luxurious properties in Manhattan, Palm Beach, Florida, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. One employer of Epstein's called Maxwell the "lady of the house," referring to his mansion in Palm Beach.

Some accusers have also said Maxwell at times participated with Epstein in abusing them sexually. Maxwell has denied the allegations.