5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."Marketsread more
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recessionUS Marketsread more
J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.Marketsread more
Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.Technologyread more
Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."Technologyread more
Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.Marketsread more
The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.Technologyread more
The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...Politicsread more
The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.Marketsread more
"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.Marketsread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.Market Insiderread more
Dow futures were pointing to a 300-point gain at Monday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 307 points Friday as a rebound in bond yields eased concerns about a recession. Ahead of Monday trading, the Dow was about halfway to erasing Wednesday's 800-point plunge. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq enter the new week with three consecutive weekly losses. The Dow and Nasdaq were more than 5% below their all-time highs in July, while the S&P 500 was 4.6% off its record. However, they're all still up double-digit percentage points for 2019.
Bond yields were higher Monday morning, after hitting multiyear lows last week. The 10-year Treasury yield on Wednesday briefly dipped below the 2-year yield, an inversion that tripped a historically reliable recession signal. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he does not see a recession on the horizon. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro played down the inversion, saying "technically" it was more flat than inverted. For a true inversion, he said on CNN, the spread would need to have been much larger.
The Commerce Department is expected to extend Chinese tech giant Huawei's licensing process for three months as a gesture of "good faith," top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow told NBC's "Meet the Press." Later on Sunday, Trump said he does not want the U.S. to do business with Huawei, which has gotten tangled up in the U.S.-China trade war. The two nations are expected to hold face-to-face talks in Washington next month. Delegations met in Shanghai last month with little progress at resolving their disputes.
Trump said he talked to Tim Cook about tariffs and Apple's South Korean competitor Samsung. The president said the Apple CEO made a "good case" that it would be difficult for Apple to pay tariffs when Samsung does not face the same hurdle because much of its manufacturing is in South Korea. Cook made a "very compelling argument," Trump told reporters Sunday, revealing he and Cook had dinner on Friday evening. Last week, the White House delayed 10% tariffs on certain items, including consumer electronics such as smartphones, from next month to mid-December.
The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs from major U.S. corporations, issued a statement Monday with a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation." The re-imagined idea drops the age-old notion that corporations function first and foremost to serve their shareholders and maximize profits. Rather, investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities are now at the forefront of American business goals, according to the statement. Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase, is chairman of Business Roundtable.