5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Major CEOs say shareholder value is no longer their main...

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs of nearly 200 major U.S. corporations, gave a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation."

Marketsread more

Dow rises more than 200 points as Street continues rebound from...

Stocks rose sharply on Monday as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession

US Marketsread more

Here's what new tariffs will cost the average American household

J.P. Morgan estimates the average annual tariff cost per household will be $1,000 with the new round of Trump's tariffs.

Marketsread more

Google's best and worst acquisitions are in the spotlight 15...

Since its IPO 15 years ago, Google has become more and more powerful. Today, that power is being highly scrutinized.

Technologyread more

Top Silicon Valley investor compares IPO bankers to ticket...

Sequoia's Michael Moritz says that direct listings worked for Spotify and Slack and will become more common for companies with "courage and intelligence."

Technologyread more

PG&E plunges over 25% on fears the utility could face $18 billion...

Shares of embattled utility PG&E plummeted after a judge ruled that a jury can decided whether it should pay up to $18 billion in damages.

Marketsread more

Alarm in Texas as 23 towns hit by 'coordinated' ransomware attack

The attacks come after state and local ransomware attacks in New York, Louisiana, Maryland and Florida resulted in the loss of significant sums.

Technologyread more

NYPD fires officer involved in Eric Garner's 2014 death

The New York City police officer who used a chokehold on Eric Garner in an encounter that ended with Garner's death has been fired, New York City Police Commissioner James...

Politicsread more

Trump says Fed should cut rates by at least 1%

The president said the Fed has been hampered by a "horrendous lack of vision" and said it should institute 100 basis points worth of reductions in its benchmark rate.

Marketsread more

Art Cashin warns if bond yields move lower again stocks could...

"I think if yields roll over and start slipping, we may see renewed pressure on stocks," UBS' Art Cashin says.

Marketsread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Micron, Wynn Resorts,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves midday.

Market Insiderread more

'Everything seems like a trap' — Cramer warns about mixed market...

Investors should be careful not to buy or sell stocks based on last week's brief inversion of the yield curve in the bond market, CNBC's Jim Cramer warns.

Investingread more
Markets

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Stock futures indicate a strong open after Friday's 307-point Dow gain

Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 6, 2019.
Drew Angerer | Getty Images

Dow futures were pointing to a 300-point gain at Monday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 307 points Friday as a rebound in bond yields eased concerns about a recession. Ahead of Monday trading, the Dow was about halfway to erasing Wednesday's 800-point plunge. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq enter the new week with three consecutive weekly losses. The Dow and Nasdaq were more than 5% below their all-time highs in July, while the S&P 500 was 4.6% off its record. However, they're all still up double-digit percentage points for 2019.

2. Rising bond yields ease recession fears as Trump defends the economy

National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro, second from right, accompanied by from left, President Donald Trump, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, and Vice President Mike Pence, speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.
Andrew Harnik | AP

Bond yields were higher Monday morning, after hitting multiyear lows last week. The 10-year Treasury yield on Wednesday briefly dipped below the 2-year yield, an inversion that tripped a historically reliable recession signal. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump said he does not see a recession on the horizon. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro played down the inversion, saying "technically" it was more flat than inverted. For a true inversion, he said on CNN, the spread would need to have been much larger.

3. Kudlow expects US to give Huawei a temporary 'good faith' reprieve

Larry Kudlow, director of the U.S. National Economic Council, speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Commerce Department is expected to extend Chinese tech giant Huawei's licensing process for three months as a gesture of "good faith," top Trump economic advisor Larry Kudlow told NBC's "Meet the Press." Later on Sunday, Trump said he does not want the U.S. to do business with Huawei, which has gotten tangled up in the U.S.-China trade war. The two nations are expected to hold face-to-face talks in Washington next month. Delegations met in Shanghai last month with little progress at resolving their disputes.

4. Apple CEO Tim Cook and Trump talk China tariffs and Samsung

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during an American Workforce Policy Advisory board meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Trump said he talked to Tim Cook about tariffs and Apple's South Korean competitor Samsung. The president said the Apple CEO made a "good case" that it would be difficult for Apple to pay tariffs when Samsung does not face the same hurdle because much of its manufacturing is in South Korea. Cook made a "very compelling argument," Trump told reporters Sunday, revealing he and Cook had dinner on Friday evening. Last week, the White House delayed 10% tariffs on certain items, including consumer electronics such as smartphones, from next month to mid-December.

5. Shareholder value is no longer the main focus of some of America's top business leaders

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., listens during a Business Roundtable CEO Innovation Summit discussion in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018.
Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Business Roundtable, a group of CEOs from major U.S. corporations, issued a statement Monday with a new definition of the "purpose of a corporation." The re-imagined idea drops the age-old notion that corporations function first and foremost to serve their shareholders and maximize profits. Rather, investing in employees, delivering value to customers, dealing ethically with suppliers and supporting outside communities are now at the forefront of American business goals, according to the statement. Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase, is chairman of Business Roundtable.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk

CNBC's before the bell news roundup
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.
By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.