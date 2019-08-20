Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Home Depot, Kohl's, Medtronic, US Steel & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Home Depot – The home improvement retailer reported quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below forecasts, however, and a comparable-store sales increase of 3% was below the 3.5% consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. Home Depot said its sales were impacted by declining lumber prices, and it cut its full-year sales forecast noting that tariffs could impact spending by U.S. consumers.

Elanco Animal Health – Elanco is buying the animal health unit of Germany's Bayer for $7.6 billion in cash and stock. Elanco will pay $5.3 billion in cash and $2.3 billion in stock, with Bayer saying it would sell the Elanco shares over time.

Kohl's – Kohl's beat estimates by 2 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.55 per share. The retailer's revenue was below forecasts, however, and a comparable-store sales decline of 2.9% was larger than the expected drop of 2.5%.

Medtronic – The medical device maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.26 per share, 8 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts and Medtronic raised its full-year guidance.

Baidu – Baidu reported better-than-expected profit and for its latest quarter, with the search engine operator's results getting a boost from growth in video streaming platform Iqiyi. Baidu warned, however, that advertising revenue will remain under pressure.

Sarepta Therapeutics – Sarepta said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration did not approve its new treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, pointing to safety concerns. Analysts had been projecting eventual annual sales for the treatment of nearly $400 million.

BHP Billiton — BHP reported its largest yearly profit in five years, but the mining company also said global economic concerns may impact demand for iron ore and copper.

Facebook – Facebook's plan to more closely integrate its Instagram and WhatsApp services could hinder attempts to break up the company, according to an interview with Federal Trade Commission Chairman Joseph Simons in the Financial Times.

Viacom – Viacom CEO Bob Bakish signed a new four-year contract to run the combined ViacomCBS when the companies complete their planned merger, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. Bakish will receive annual compensation of about $31 million, about 55% higher than he received in the most recent fiscal year.

Apple – Apple is planning to spend more than $6 billion on content for its Apple TV+ service, according to the Financial Times, according to an originally planned budget of $1 billion.

U.S. Steel – U.S. Steel plans to temporarily lay off hundreds of workers in Michigan in the coming weeks, according to a filing with the state. The company said the layoffs could last more than six months.

J.C. Penney – J.C. Penney chairman Ronald Tysoe bought 1 million of the retailer's shares last week at 59 cents per share, according to an SEC filing. That comes just a few days after the stock set a record low at 53 cents per share.

Hilton Grand Vacation – The company may the target of a takeover bid by private-equity firm Apollo Global, according to a report in the New York Post. The paper said Apollo could bid up to $36 per share for the timeshare company.

Endo International, Allergan – The drugmakers are both near deals that would settle opioid-related charges and let both companies avoid going to trial in October, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Beyond Meat – Beyond Meat was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" at J.P. Morgan Chase, which sees potential for the plant-based burger maker to acquire new customers as well as valuation following a secondary stock offering.