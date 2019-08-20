Huge deals from the likes of Amazon help UK tech start-ups score record foreign investment

The bond market has entered a financial twilight zone, and at this point, there doesn't seem to be a smooth way out.Market Insiderread more
President Donald Trump said on Twitter he was postponing a scheduled meeting with Denmark's prime minister because of her lack of interest in discussing a possible sale of...World Politicsread more
After Elon Musk touts Tesla solar on Twitter, Walmart sues the electric vehicle and clean energy company over store rooftop panels that ignited.Technologyread more
Trump said he has "been thinking about payroll taxes for a long time" — and he cautioned that "whether or not we do something now, it's not being done because of recession."Politicsread more
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo privately told business executives and free traders that the trade war could end by the 2020 election and that hurdles to an immediate agreement...2020 Electionsread more
Market bull Jeff Saut told CNBC on Tuesday that the lows are in and the market is headed "much higher."Marketsread more
Home Depot CFO Carol Tome says "consumer confidence is near record high levels" but "consumer demand could be impacted" by lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The company's stock seesawed after the markets closed Tuesday, initially swinging up by 4% before falling by about 2%.Retailread more
VMware has become accepting of the corporate rush to the cloud. A new acquisition could help it make more revenue as companies adopt a modern approach called serverless...Technologyread more
President Donald Trump believes he has quite the bargaining chip with the European Union.Marketsread more
The United States does not have a defense against hypersonic weapons, which can travel at least five times the speed of sound, or a little more than a mile per second....Defenseread more
British technology start-ups have attracted more foreign investment since the start of the year than they did throughout all of 2018, according to fresh figures published Wednesday.
U.S. and Asian venture capital investors poured $3.7 billion into U.K. tech companies in the first seven months of 2019, research from industry group Tech Nation and data firm Dealroom showed. Last year, U.K. start-ups raised $2.9 billion from American and Asian investors.
The eye-watering sum was boosted by nine-figure deals from capital-rich companies like Amazon and SoftBank. In May, Amazon led a $575 million funding round for Deliveroo — although that was hit with a warning from the U.K. competition regulator — while SoftBank's notable U.K. investments include $800 million for Greensill and $390 million for OakNorth.
Including domestic sources of cash, $6.7 billion has been invested into private British tech firms overall in 2019, Tech Nation said, adding that figure could rise to a record $11 billion by the end of the year. The organization said U.S. corporate venture capital funding for U.K. start-ups has risen by 3% in the last six years, while Asian corporate funding is up 20%.
"It's evidence for us that there's growing interest for emerging technologies that are gaining a lot of traction in the U.K. from foreign investors," George Windsor, Tech Nation's head of insights, told CNBC in a phone interview. "This shows us the U.K. is continuing to perform strongly on the global stage, and for us this is just the start."
The U.K. pulled in the largest amount of foreign funding for tech companies versus other European countries, the data showed. For example, German start-ups bagged about $800 million from U.S. and Asian investors in the first half of the year, while French firms brought in only $500 million.
One particular bright spot for the U.K.'s tech industry has been financial technology, with plenty of capital flowing into start-ups like Monzo, Checkout and GoCardless. Monzo is backed by U.S. payments firm Stripe, while GoCardless counts tech giants Alphabet and Salesforce as investors.
But Tech Nation's Windsor said the country has managed to maintain a diverse mix of start-ups in terms of sectors, with the research highlighting health tech firm Babylon and energy supplier Ovo Energy as examples of other companies attracting large sums of money. British artificial intelligence and cybersecurity firms are also an attractive bet for foreign investors, he said.
And while Brexit has been a source of uncertainty for businesses across the U.K., Windsor said it isn't at the top of tech entrepreneurs' minds: "Entrepreneurs had problems before Brexit, and they'll just get about solving them. Brexit is too nebulous a thing for them to tackle as an entrepreneur."