What to watch today: Fed in Jackson Hole, US-China trade war, and another 2020 Dem drops out

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a narrowly mixed open on Wall Street following Wednesday's strong gains, the fourth in five sessions for the Dow and S&P 500 and the third in four days for the Nasdaq. Late Wednesday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below that of the 2-year for the second time in a week, sending a possible recession signal. Despite growing concern over the global economy, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are on pace for a positive week after losing ground in each of the past three weeks. (CNBC)



* Inversion signals Fed may be too slow to cut rates, risks recession (CNBC)

Fed officials who voted to lower interest rates three weeks ago agreed that the move shouldn't be viewed as part of a "pre-set course" for future cuts. Fed minutes from the July meeting also said "most participants" saw the cut "as part of a recalibration" in response to changing conditions. Meanwhile, the Fed's annual economic policy symposium opens today in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. (CNBC)

On today's economic calendar, the Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Conference Board's Index of leading economic indicators for July follows at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and Hormel Foods (HRL) issue quarterly earnings this morning. This afternoon, Gap (GPS), HP Inc. (HPQ), Intuit (INTU), Ross Stores (ROST), Salesforce (CRM), and VMware (VMW) issue their numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)



Nordstrom (JWN) late Wednesday beat estimates with quarterly earnings, although revenue missed. Nordstrom's bottom line got a boost from lower expenses and inventory reductions. The stock was up about 9% in the premarket this morning, after advancing 5.5% on Wednesday with the rest of the retail sector. (CNBC)

