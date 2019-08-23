Pompeo says the US message on Huawei is clear. Trump's words say otherwise

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou, who is under house arrest in Canada and facing extradition to America, is not a bargaining chip in the trade...Technologyread more
Arturo Estrella has a message for recession naysayers: It could hit sooner than you think.Marketsread more
Local governments commonly share single service providers, making many vulnerable at once. On top of this, ransomware has often been used to mask more targeted, malicious...Technologyread more
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell faces the tough challenge of presenting a unified voice on Fed policy from the most divided Fed in years.Market Insiderread more
Meanwhile, investors look ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at a yearly central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.Asia Marketsread more
The office has long been a breeding ground for budding romances. But actively going into business with your other half is another thing entirely.Successread more
Salesforce released its first earnings report since its $15.3 billion acquisition of Tableau Software, the company's largest deal ever.Technologyread more
Kudlow also confirmed to CNBC that he supported a tax cut proposal floated earlier Thursday by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.Politicsread more
VMware is following through on its proposal to buy Pivotal, a fellow Dell subsidiary, and expanding into cybersecurity with the acquisition of Carbon Black.Technologyread more
Google says it shut down hundreds of YouTube channels tied to misinformation around the Hong Kong protests.Technologyread more
It is a rare scenario where long-term interest rates suddenly fall below short-term interest rates.Real Estateread more
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week the U.S. has been very clear about its stance toward Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.
"No mixed messages, not at all," Pompeo told CNBC earlier this week. "President Trump has been unambiguous. I don't think there's a mixed message at all."
"The threat of having Chinese telecom systems inside of American networks or inside of networks around the world presents an enormous risk — a national security risk. Our mission set is to find a way to reduce that risk, to take that risk down as much as we possibly can," he said.
The U.S. has said Huawei is a risk because its equipment could be used as a backdoor by the Chinese government to carry out espionage — allegations the network equipment maker has consistently denied.
Huawei has been put on a U.S. blacklist called the Entity List which restricts American firms selling the company products. The Chinese tech giant has been granted another 90-day reprieve to allow U.S. firms to sell it specific and limited items.
But Trump's words toward Huawei — and ultimately how he sees its relation to the U.S.-China trade war — have appeared to be mixed, contradicting Pompeo's assertion that there is a unified message.
"It's possible that Huawei would be included in a trade deal," Trump said in May. "If we made a deal, I can imagine Huawei being included in some form or some part of a trade deal."
Then earlier this month, the president said: "I don't want to do business at all because it is a national security threat."
Yet at the same time, his administration has offered Huawei a 90-day reprieve on some of the restrictions related to the Entity List.
Meng Wanzhou, Huawei's chief financial officer, was arrested in December in Canada at the request of the U.S. government. The U.S. are seeking her extradition.
Both Huawei and Meng were charged with bank and wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, in relation to skirting American sanctions on Iran. Huawei and Meng deny the allegations.
Following her arrest, Trump said he could intervene in the case of Meng if it helped secure a trade deal with China.
"If I think it's good for the country, if I think it's good for what will be certainly the largest trade deal ever made — which is a very important thing — what's good for national security — I would certainly intervene if I thought it was necessary," Trump told Reuters in an interview in December.
Meng's lawyers are trying to get the extradition case thrown out. Among their arguments is that the case is politically motivated. Her defense pointed to the comments made by Trump to argue that Meng's arrest was "one guided by political considerations and tactics, not by the rule of law."
In an interview with CNBC in April, Meng's father Ren Zhengfei, who is also founder of Huawei, was asked whether he thought his daughter was a hostage in the U.S.-China trade war. His response: "Maybe."
Pompeo was asked during a news conference in Ottawa, Canada whether Meng was a bargaining chip in the trade war. His response, again in apparent contradiction of Trump's previous comments was: "No."