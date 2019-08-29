5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Skip Navigation
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Best Buy, Box, Disney...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

China says it's willing to resolve the trade war with a 'calm...

China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.

Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands

Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

China sends troops into Hong Kong as military pledges to protect...

China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.

What to watch today: Dow to soar; China wants to talk; and a 2020...

U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after China said it wished to resolve its trade dispute with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude

JetBlue rallies after an upgrade, but some experts like this...

With Deutsche Bank calling an "attractive entry point" in shares of JetBlue, experts inspect other airline stocks for buying opportunities.

Dow futures jump more than 200 points after 'calm' trade comments...

China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.

Kirsten Gillibrand has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race

Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.

Elon Musk: Computers will surpass us 'in every single way'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.

Flat earnings are the market's best hope in 2019

As a trade war takes its toll, earnings are likely to be flat in 2019, compared to last year's record pace, according to an analyst at Refinitiv.

Kamala Harris to emphasize access for individuals with...

The plan will emphasize how her Medicare for All healthcare proposal would cover long-term, in-home services and early screening for individuals with disabilities

5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Dow set to soar at the open on renewed China trade optimism

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a more than 250-point advance at Thursday's open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Adding support, bond yields were generally higher and China said it's willing to talk trade with the U.S. Wednesday's advance on Wall Street put the Dow on track for its strongest weekly gain in 10 weeks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all on pace to break a string of four consecutive losing weeks. However, they were still tracking for hefty losses in August with only two trading days left in the month.

2. China wants to talk to US on trade but rejects further escalation

A Chinese and U.S. flag at a booth during the first China International Import Expo in Shanghai.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

China on Thursday morning said it's open to negotiate with the U.S. with a "calm attitude" to resolve the yearlong trade war between the two nations. The Ministry of Commerce there also said that officials in Beijing "firmly reject an escalation" of the dispute, which has seen both sides recently announce stepped-up tariff plans against each others' imports. However, China did not confirm a claim from President Donald Trump on Monday that China called over the weekend with the desire of reaching a deal soon. Officials previously said they were unaware of such a call.

3. Key recession signal remains in bond market despite rising yields

Falling bond yields on concerns about the trade war and the global economy paused Thursday, with most of the yield curve moving higher. However, the yield inversion recession signal was still flashing, as the 10-year Treasury and 2-year remained upside down, and the 30-year yield was actually lower than the 3-month. The 30-year Treasury yield dipped to an all-time low Wednesday, as bond-buying on perceived safety carried the day. But unlike in recent sessions, lower yields did not drag stocks down.

4. Mnuchin says Treasury considering ultra-long bonds in low-rate world

Steven Mnuchin, U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, July 15, 2019.
Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that ultra-long U.S. bonds are being considered by the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg News. The idea of a 50-year or even 100-year bond recently gained popularity at Treasury but had been considered as early as 2009, Bloomberg reports. Issuing longer term debt would allow the government to lock-in low borrowing rates over a longer period and to offer another vehicle to capitalize on the insatiable global appetite for U.S. debt.

5. Oil rises as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at Florida over holiday weekend

Workers of the Emergency Operation Centre monitor then-Tropical Storm Dorian in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on August 27, 2019.
Erika Santelices | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. oil prices were higher Thursday morning, a day after a strong advance on Dorian being upgraded to a hurricane. Forecasters warned on Thursday that the now-Category 3 storm was gaining strength and tracking towards the Bahamas on Saturday and Florida's eastern coast by Sunday afternoon over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Nearly two years after Hurricane Maria leveled the island, Puerto Rico seems like it was mostly spared by Dorian. Before the storm, Trump sent a tweet assuring islanders that "FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job."

— AP contributed to this report