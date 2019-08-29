5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.Market Insiderread more
China is willing to calmly resolve the trade dispute with the United States, Gao Feng, spokesman for China's Ministry of Commerce, said Thursday.
Forecasters warned Hurricane Dorian was gaining strength and probably would grow into a dangerous storm while heading toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.
China sent a fresh batch of troops into Hong Kong on Thursday — a move it described as routine — as protests in the city continue.
U.S. stock futures point to a strong open on Wall Street, after China said it wished to resolve its trade dispute with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude
With Deutsche Bank calling an "attractive entry point" in shares of JetBlue, experts inspect other airline stocks for buying opportunities.
U.S. stock futures point to a strong Thursday's open for the Dow as bond yields move generally higher and China said it's willing to talk trade.
China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it is willing to resolve an ongoing trade war with the U.S. with a "calm" attitude.
Gillibrand's decision to drop out of the race comes after she failed to qualify for the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12 in Houston.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk pointed to advances in artificial intelligence as evidence that we are smarter than computers in fewer and fewer realms.
As a trade war takes its toll, earnings are likely to be flat in 2019, compared to last year's record pace, according to an analyst at Refinitiv.
U.S. stock futures were pointing to a more than 250-point advance at Thursday's open for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Adding support, bond yields were generally higher and China said it's willing to talk trade with the U.S. Wednesday's advance on Wall Street put the Dow on track for its strongest weekly gain in 10 weeks. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq were all on pace to break a string of four consecutive losing weeks. However, they were still tracking for hefty losses in August with only two trading days left in the month.
China on Thursday morning said it's open to negotiate with the U.S. with a "calm attitude" to resolve the yearlong trade war between the two nations. The Ministry of Commerce there also said that officials in Beijing "firmly reject an escalation" of the dispute, which has seen both sides recently announce stepped-up tariff plans against each others' imports. However, China did not confirm a claim from President Donald Trump on Monday that China called over the weekend with the desire of reaching a deal soon. Officials previously said they were unaware of such a call.
Falling bond yields on concerns about the trade war and the global economy paused Thursday, with most of the yield curve moving higher. However, the yield inversion recession signal was still flashing, as the 10-year Treasury and 2-year remained upside down, and the 30-year yield was actually lower than the 3-month. The 30-year Treasury yield dipped to an all-time low Wednesday, as bond-buying on perceived safety carried the day. But unlike in recent sessions, lower yields did not drag stocks down.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that ultra-long U.S. bonds are being considered by the Trump administration, according to Bloomberg News. The idea of a 50-year or even 100-year bond recently gained popularity at Treasury but had been considered as early as 2009, Bloomberg reports. Issuing longer term debt would allow the government to lock-in low borrowing rates over a longer period and to offer another vehicle to capitalize on the insatiable global appetite for U.S. debt.
U.S. oil prices were higher Thursday morning, a day after a strong advance on Dorian being upgraded to a hurricane. Forecasters warned on Thursday that the now-Category 3 storm was gaining strength and tracking towards the Bahamas on Saturday and Florida's eastern coast by Sunday afternoon over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Nearly two years after Hurricane Maria leveled the island, Puerto Rico seems like it was mostly spared by Dorian. Before the storm, Trump sent a tweet assuring islanders that "FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job."
