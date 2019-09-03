Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Amazon and more

A Goldman Sachs sign is seen on at the company's post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Goldman Sachs— Goldman Sachs dropped nearly 3% as news broke that the bank's global co-head of securities is departing. The executive, Marty Chavez, is a Goldman Sachs veteran with experience running a start-up in Silicon Valley. He was previously considered a candidate for the investment bank's top job. The shares were also weighed down by the drop in rates.

Amazon— Shares of Amazon rose 1% after RBC Capital Markets said the e-commerce giant's stock will rally nearly 50% in the coming year thanks to the roll-out of "Prime One-Day Shipping." RBC raised its price target on Amazon to $2,600 a share, from $2,250 a share.

Boeing— Shares of Boeing fell 3.5% after the Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that friction between Boeing and Federal Aviation Administration officials could lead to more delays for the 737 Max. The plane, which has been grounded since mid-March, is currently scheduled to be back in the skies for some airlines for the December holiday season, but some doubt that timeline will hold, according to the report.

Las Vegas Sands, Wynn Resorts — Shares of casino companies Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts fell 2% and 4.3% respectively following data showing that gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 8.6% in August, compared to a year earlier.