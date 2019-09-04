Brexit chaos splits currency strategists as sterling rallies

Sterling rallied on Wednesday morning after U.K. lawmakers voted to seize control of the parliamentary agenda from the government, moving closer to blocking a no-deal Brexit.

At around 12:00 p.m. London time, the pound rallied nearly 1 percent to trade slightly above the $1.22 level, after having fallen as low as $1.1958 during Tuesday's session, its lowest since a flash crash in October 2016.

Members of Parliament (MPs), including 21 members of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's own ruling Conservative party, defeated the government by 328 votes to 301 on Tuesday night to seize control of parliamentary business and bring forth a bill to block a no-deal Brexit.

This could see the U.K.'s deadline for leaving the bloc extended to January 31, thwarting Johnson's "do or die" plan to leave on the current October 31 deadline with or without a deal in place.

All 21 Conservative members who voted against the government were expelled from the party, including two former finance ministers and the grandson of iconic wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Another Conservative MP, Phillip Lee, left the party to join the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, leaving Johnson's government with no working majority in the House of Commons.

In response to the defeat, Johnson said he would ask MPs to support plans for a snap general election on October 15, but needs a two-thirds majority in order to do so, and main opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn ruled out supporting the early election unless the possibility of leaving the EU without a deal was taken off the table.

Currency strategists on Wednesday struck slightly different tones as to where these developments take the outlook for the pound.