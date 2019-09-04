YouTube fine shows the US government is not serious about a Big Tech crackdown

Momentum is building in Washington to crack down on Big Tech's most free-wheeling practices: the Department of Justice is conducting a broad review of tech companies in addition to a reported antitrust investigation of Google, and Facebook disclosed a new antitrust probe by the Federal Trade Commission in July.

But the meager penalties imposed on these companies in recent years, when compared with their size, shows the U.S. government is not yet prepared to take actions that will fundamentally alter the industry.

On Wednesday, as the FTC slapped a record fine on Google-owned YouTube for allegedly violating privacy protections for children, it was more or less business as usual at the company.

Shares of parent company Alphabet were up after the news that YouTube would need to pay $170 million to settle the claims.

That's because the penalty is just a fraction of the revenue Alphabet generates in a single day. Based on its second quarter 2019 earnings, Alphabet averages more than $400 million in revenue daily.

If this sounds familiar, that's because the FTC went through a similar cycle with Facebook less than two months ago. The agency imposed a $5 billion fine, its largest ever on a tech company, over alleged violations of a previous privacy agreement. That's less than one month's worth of revenue for Facebook based on its second quarter earnings report, which showed revenue of $16.9 billion for the three-month period. By the end of trading the day of the fine's announcement, Facebook had gained $6 billion in value. Despite the penalties and noise from politicians about cracking down, its stock is up more than 40% so far this year.

When reached for comment, Google pointed to its earlier blog post on the settlement. The FTC declined to comment for this story.

However, in an interview on "Closing Bell," Andrew Smith, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, told CNBC's Ylan Mui, "I don't concede that the punishment here was inadequate. I think that it is consistent with our prior cases, with our prior COPPA [Children's Online Privacy Protection Act] cases, it's consistent with the penalties we've sought and obtained in those cases. It just happens to be so much larger because YouTube is so much larger. But I do think that this is a penalty that sends a strong message to the marketplace and I have to respectfully disagree with the detractors."