Asia Markets

Asia stocks edge higher as investors watch Hong Kong developments

Eustance Huang@EustanceHuang
Key Points
  • Stocks in Asia edged higher in Thursday morning trade.
  • Investors watch for market reaction regionally to the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong that sparked protests that have lasted for weeks.
  • In Europe, lawmakers in the United Kingdom defeated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament on Wednesday, preventing the country from leaving the European Union without a formal deal on October 31.

Stocks in Asia edged higher in Thursday morning trade, as investors closely watch Hong Kong markets after the Hang Seng index surged as high as more than 4% on Wednesday following the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.15% in early trade, while the Topix saw gains of 1.03%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.49%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% as majority of the sectors saw gains.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained 0.25%.

The moves regionally came after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday fully withdrew a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong that had sparked protests for months. It was one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong had surged almost 4% on Wednesday on the back of reports on the withdrawal, prior to the announcement.

Asia-Pacific Market Indexes Chart

Elsewhere in Europe, lawmakers in the United Kingdom defeated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament on Wednesday, moving to prevent him from taking the country out of the European Union without a formal agreement on October 31.

Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 237.45 points higher at 26,355.47, while the S&P 500 gained 1.1% to finish its trading day at 2,937.78. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.3% to 7,976.88.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.400 after weakening from levels above 98.8 yesterday.

The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven currency in times of turmoil, traded at 106.40 after easing from levels below 105.9 yesterday. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6800 after rising from the $0.676 handle in the previous session.

Oil prices dipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.18% to $60.59 per barrel and U.S. crude futures shedding 0.27% to $56.11 per barrel.

What's on tap

  • Australia: Trade data for July at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Grace Shao contributed to this report.