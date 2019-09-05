Asia stocks edge higher as investors watch Hong Kong developments

Stocks in Asia edged higher in Thursday morning trade, as investors closely watch Hong Kong markets after the Hang Seng index surged as high as more than 4% on Wednesday following the withdrawal of a controversial extradition bill.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.15% in early trade, while the Topix saw gains of 1.03%. Over in South Korea, the Kospi advanced 0.49%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% as majority of the sectors saw gains.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index gained 0.25%.

The moves regionally came after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam on Wednesday fully withdrew a controversial extradition bill in Hong Kong that had sparked protests for months. It was one of five demands that protesters have been fighting for.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong had surged almost 4% on Wednesday on the back of reports on the withdrawal, prior to the announcement.