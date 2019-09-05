GM CEO Mary Barra's meeting with Trump comes at a pivotal time for automaker

The previous 18 months of trade talks have only led to more tit-for-tat tariffs, but this time it might be different.Marketsread more
Stocks surged on Thursday after the U.S. and China agreed to meet next month in Washington to discuss trade.US Marketsread more
Even at a $25 billion valuation, demand for WeWork is weak, people familiar with the matter say. It last raised money at a $47 billion valuation.The Faber Reportread more
"Trump is set in his ways because he doesn't see any weakening" in growth compared to the drag that China's economy has been experiencing, argues CNBC's Jim Cramer.Economyread more
Hurricane Dorian, back to a Category 3 storm, is just off shore of the eastern coast of South Carolina.Weather & Natural Disastersread more
A Thursday meeting between President Donald Trump and General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra at the White House comes at a critical time for the automaker's business.Autosread more
Beer and wine producer Constellation Brands is seeing an uptick in the millennial generation's consumption of alcohol.Investingread more
Company payrolls surged by 195,000 in August, well above Wall Street estimates and at a time when fears have been growing about a looming recession, according to a report...Jobsread more
Economist Lakshman Achuthan warns that consumer spending isn't as strong as Wall Street thinks.Trading Nationread more
"I am somebody who built a business from scratch," Steyer said during an interview on "Squawk Box" from Manchester, New Hampshire, the first Democratic primary state.2020 Electionsread more
The new dating feature, which was announced last year, will be part of the main Facebook app.Technologyread more
A Thursday meeting between President Donald Trump and General Motors CEO and Chairman Mary Barra at the White House comes at a critical time for the automaker's business operations and automotive industry.
In addition to facing ongoing concerns regarding trade, China and national fuel economy regulations, the Detroit carmaker was selected Tuesday as the lead company over Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler to negotiate new labor contracts with the United Auto Workers union.
All four of those topics are expected to be among the "wide ranging" discussions during the 1:45 p.m. meeting in the Oval Office, according to two people briefed on the meeting. Expected attendees include Barra, Trump, members of GM's policy team and Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow, according to a White House official and a person briefed on the meeting.
GM declined to disclose specifics of the private meeting, citing "executives meet with policy makers on a regular basis." The White House confirmed the sit-down after Reuters reported the meeting Wednesday night.
Since Trump was elected to office in 2016, GM and other automakers have routinely briefed him and his administration on their operations — everything from policies to major investment announcements.
The companies, specifically GM, have walked a fine line when it comes to briefing the president. He's often criticized or commended automakers' decisions on Twitter — sometimes even before the companies have a chance to announce their own news.
Less than a week ago, Trump attacked GM for its production facilities in China and questioned whether the automaker should move the operations to the U.S.
Trump, in a tweet, said GM, "once the Giant of Detroit, is now one of the smallest auto manufacturers there. They moved major plants to China, BEFORE I CAME INTO OFFICE. This was done despite the saving help given them by the USA. Now they should start moving back to America again?"
Many of the claims in the tweet against the Detroit automaker were misleading or inaccurate, according to industry data and officials. It came a day after Bloomberg News reported GM's 46,000 unionized workforce in the U.S. trails Ford by about 9,000 and Fiat Chrysler by roughly 1,200.
— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.