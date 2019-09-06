5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Futures trim gains after Friday's jobs report

U.S. stock futures trimmed gains Friday morning, after the government reported weaker-than-expected August jobs growth. The payrolls data could influence what the Federal Reserve does later this month, when it's expected to cut interest rates again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, after surging 350 points Thursday as the U.S. and China agreed to more trade talks, was on track for a second straight winning week, something that might have seemed unlikely after the holiday-shortened week began with a 285-point Dow decline Tuesday. As investors look for yield in the world of tumbling rates, technology stocks could be a great place to find it. In the past decade, the tech sector has increased its dividend payouts by about 17% to $88 billion, according to Credit Suisse. Apple and Microsoft, two tech giants that have led the payout trend in the sector, returned a combined $27 billion to its shareholders in 2018 alone.

2. Cramer sees 'sea change' on Wall Street due to strong economy

CNBC's Jim Cramer, ahead of Friday's jobs report, said strength in the American economy and optimism around U.S.-China trade talks is causing a "sea change" on Wall Street. The "Mad Money" host also said China needs a trade deal more than the U.S., adding he's "surprised at is how strong the consumer is" in the U.S. Hedge fund pioneer Ray Dalio said he sees a 25% chance of a U.S. recession this year and next. Last month, the Bridgewater Associates' founder told CNBC that he saw 40% odds of a recession.

3. China takes further action to boost its economy

China's central bank announced Friday that it's reducing the amount of funds that banks have to hold in reserve, in an effort to further stimulate the Chinese economy. The People's Bank of China said the move will take effect Sept. 16. It's the third time that the PBOC cut the so-called reserve requirement ratio this year and the seventh time since early 2008. In July, China said gross domestic product growth slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, the weakest rate in at least 27 years.

4. Ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz won't run for president after all

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said Friday he will not make an independent run for president after exploring a third-party candidacy earlier this year. "My belief in the need to reform our two-party system has not wavered, but I have concluded that an independent campaign for the White House is not how I can best serve our country at this time," he said in a letter on Friday morning. Earlier this year, he told CBS' "60 Minutes," that he was "seriously thinking" of running for president "as a centrist independent, outside of the two-party system."

5. Dorian could make landfall in North Carolina before tracking northward

Hurricane Dorian is tracking close for a possible landfall along the coast of eastern North Carolina on Friday, with heavy rain, high wind and flooding felt as far north as southeastern Virginia. As Dorian tracks northward, but off the coast, New York is closing city beaches Friday and Saturday as a precaution due to expected big waves and rip currents. The storm, according to the Weather Channel, is expected to brush southeast New England on Friday night before hitting Nova Scotia in Canada on Saturday. What remains of Dorian moves into Newfoundland on Saturday night into Sunday.