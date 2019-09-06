Asia stocks edge up as investors await US nonfarm payrolls numbers

The move comes as Solomon is pushing ahead on an internal review of the firm's businesses.Financeread more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
A quarter-point reduction would follow a July cut that was the first in 11 years. Still, it would be unlikely to placate President Trump.The Fedread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
Box CEO Aaron Levie said his company's interests are aligned with those of new investor Starboard.Technologyread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
With positive trade, payroll and manufacturing news, recession talk could subside over the course of a few days, Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
The maker of Huggies and Kleenex has had to raise prices, but that's due to commodity costs, not tariffs, CEO Michael Hsu says.Household Productsread more
The sharp moves higher also left the S&P 500 within striking distance of its record high set earlier this year.US Marketsread more
Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert struck a $5 billion deal to buy the company out of bankruptcy, saying it would preserve 45,000 jobs.Retailread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell.Market Insiderread more
Asia markets edged up in Friday morning trade as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers due later in the day. Investors are also watching developments on the trade front a day after global markets rallied on the back of news that the U.S. and China were returning to the negotiating table next month.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.38% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.19%. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.4%, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.28%.
Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.17%.
The session in Asia followed strong overnight gains on Wall Street.
On the data front, the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls data is due later on Friday, where investors will look for signs about the health of the U.S. economy. Private payrolls in the U.S. grew by 195,000 in August, beating a 140,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics released Thursday. That data is seen as a preview for the U.S. government's nonfarm payrolls report.
"We forecast US non‑farm payrolls gains of 150k in August (consensus: 160k) in today's labour market report, but there now appear upside risks to the number," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.
Developments on the U.S.-China trade front will continue to also be monitored. China's Ministry of Commerce issued a statement Thursday that Beijing and Washington have agreed to hold another round of trade negotiations in Washington, D.C. toward the beginning of next month. China insiders have also hinted that the upcoming trade talks could lead to a 'breakthrough.'
Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 372.68 points to close at 26,728.15 and the S&P 500 ended its trading day 1.3% higher at 2,976. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.75% to close at 8,116.83.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.422 after seeing levels around 98.1 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 106.99 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 106.4 in the previous session, while the Australian dollar was at $0.6814 after rising from levels below $0.68 yesterday.
Oil prices dipped in the morning of Asian trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures declining 0.25% to $60.80 per barrel and U.S. crude futures slipping fractionally to $56.25 per barrel.
Here's a look at some of the data due today:
— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.