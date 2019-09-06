Asia stocks edge up as investors await US nonfarm payrolls numbers

Asia markets edged up in Friday morning trade as investors await U.S. nonfarm payrolls numbers due later in the day. Investors are also watching developments on the trade front a day after global markets rallied on the back of news that the U.S. and China were returning to the negotiating table next month.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.38% in early trade, while the Topix index added 0.19%. South Korea's Kospi also rose 0.4%, while the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.28%.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.17%.

The session in Asia followed strong overnight gains on Wall Street.

On the data front, the U.S. government's monthly nonfarm payrolls data is due later on Friday, where investors will look for signs about the health of the U.S. economy. Private payrolls in the U.S. grew by 195,000 in August, beating a 140,000 estimate from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, according to a report from ADP and Moody's Analytics released Thursday. That data is seen as a preview for the U.S. government's nonfarm payrolls report.

"We forecast US non‑farm payrolls gains of 150k in August (consensus: 160k) in today's labour market report, but there now appear upside risks to the number," Richard Grace, chief currency strategist and head of international economics at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

Developments on the U.S.-China trade front will continue to also be monitored. China's Ministry of Commerce issued a statement Thursday that Beijing and Washington have agreed to hold another round of trade negotiations in Washington, D.C. toward the beginning of next month. China insiders have also hinted that the upcoming trade talks could lead to a 'breakthrough.'