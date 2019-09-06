Fitch cuts Hong Kong's credit rating amid unrest in the city

Protesters react after police fired tear near the government headquarters of Hong Kong on August 31, 2019.

Credit ratings agency Fitch downgraded Hong Kong on Friday, citing turmoil in the city.

The ratings agency cut Hong Kong's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from "AA+" to "AA" with a negative outlook.

"Months of persistent conflict and violence are testing the perimeters and pliability of the 'one country, two systems' framework that governs Hong Kong's relationship with the mainland, underscored by mainland officials taking a more public stance on Hong Kong affairs than at any time since the 1997 handover," Fitch analysts wrote in a note.

The city of Hong Kong is designated as a special administrative region of China under the "one country, two systems" principle, which gives Hong Kong citizens freedoms and rights that are denied to mainland Chinese. Hong Kong came under Beijing's rule in 1997 after a century and a half as a British colony.

Hong Kong's negative outlook reflect's the view that even with concessions to some protester demands, a "degree of public discontent is likely to persist," said Fitch, which added that it expects the "one country, two systems" framework to remain intact.