Qualcomm says it's waiting to hear from the US on its license to sell technology to Huawei

Washington and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018.World Politicsread more
Economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC Friday that investors need to think differently about the global bond market.Marketsread more
Britain's prime minister is under immense pressure to deliver Brexit with 55 days to go before the country is scheduled to leave the EU.read more
That plan does not include ending the ongoing net-worth sweep of all of Fannie and Freddie's profits, which is part of the Treasury's senior preferred stock agreement....Politicsread more
An American Airlines mechanic has been arrested and charged with sabotaging an aircraft after he allegedly obstructed a plane's navigation system, prompting the crew to abort...Airlinesread more
Drugstore chains Walgreens Boots Alliance and CVS Health on Thursday joined Walmart and Kroger in asking shoppers not to openly carry guns in their stores.Retailread more
Lululemon in April said it plans to double its men's and online sales over the next five years, targeting annual revenue growth in the low teens during that time frame. It...Retailread more
Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, needs the increased revenues after years of war. OPEC wants it to get with the cutting program.Oilread more
The badge, which shows up next to certain new products, is Amazon's latest attempt at labeling products to help shoppers decide what to buy.Technologyread more
China's seemingly unfettered push into facial recognition is getting some high-level pushback.Technologyread more
The former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe has died, according to a tweet by the current president Emmerson Mnangagwa on Friday. He was 95.World Newsread more
Qualcomm has applied for licenses to continue selling its technology to Chinese tech giant Huawei, which has been placed on a U.S. entity list blocking it from doing business with American companies amid the U.S.-China trade war.
In an interview with CNBC at the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, Qualcomm President Cristiano Amon said the company is "waiting for a response" from the U.S. Commerce Department for approval to continue selling key technology to Huawei.
The U.S. gave a temporary reprieve to Huawei in August, extending its ability to buy from American firms until mid-November. Huawei relies on U.S. companies for various components in its devices like smartphones and laptops.
Amon said he was "optimistic" short-term uncertainty over Huawei will be resolved as operators around the world look to build out next-generation 5G networks.
"At the end of the day, in the middle of all of this, we see operators, whether they have Huawei or not have Huawei infrastructure, saying they're going to stand firm with their plans of launching 5G because that's a market need and we're moving forward one way or the other," he said.
5G is a wireless network that promises faster speeds and lower lag times between devices, potentially transforming industries like driverless cars. Amon said he expects 5G will reach 2.2 billion people next year as networks get deployed around the world.
Qualcomm develops technology behind the 5G ecosystem, like chips in the new devices. Amon said Huawei, which unveiled its own 5G chip for mobile devices Friday, is both a "competitor" and "partner" of Qualcomm.