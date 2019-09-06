Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lululemon, GrubHub, Zoom, Crowdstrike & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

Lululemon – Lululemon reported quarterly profit of 96 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The apparel maker's comparable-store sales jumped 15%. Lululemon also raised its full-year guidance. Results were boosted by strength in online sales and in the menswear category.

GrubHub – GrubHub announced a new delivery partnership with McDonald's, which will make the restaurant chain's offerings available through the GrubHub and Seamless delivery services in New York City and in the Tri-State area.

Alibaba – Alibaba is buying the Kaola e-commerce business from Chinese gaming company NetEase for $2 billion. Kaola specializes in luxury goods imports.

Bank of America – Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock to "market perform" from "outperform," reversing a recent upgrade. KBW points to the escalation of the trade war impacting economic growth, as well as prospects for further Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Zoom Video Communications – Zoom reported quarterly profit of 8 cents per share, 7 cents a share above estimates. The videoconferencing company's revenue also topped forecasts and Zoom increased its full-year forecast.