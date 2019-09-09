Amazon to add more than 30,000 permanent jobs, hold career fair

AT&T jumps after Elliott Management announces one of its largest investments ever and proposes a number of changes to improve stock value.Marketsread more
Amazon plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs in the corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments.
Amazon announced Monday that it plans to add more than 30,000 full and part-time jobs, and hold a career day on Sept. 17 to staff the roles.
The positions will be in the company's corporate, tech and customer fulfillment departments. Amazon will pay workers at least $15 an hour and benefits, and include on-the-job training.
The new jobs are also unrelated to its usual seasonal hiring. The e-commerce giant said it's hiring tens of thousands of additional roles to fulfill increased operational demands during the holiday season.
Amazon Career Day will be held in Arlington, Virginia; Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville and Seattle. The job fair will also provide information for people looking to build a business with Amazon, start a delivery business, sell online or publish a book.
The company announced last year it would raise the minimum wage to $15 for all its U.S. employees. But Amazon has also recently come under fire, after workers staged a walkout to protest working conditions and wage practices at the company in July. Warehouse workers have said that the job is physically and mentally draining, and that they are looking for better job security, treatment for those that are injured and better benefits and bonuses.
The company's stock rose less than a percent in premarket trading Monday and is up 22% since January. Amazon has a market value of around $907 billion.