A crazy last 12 hours has put the market inches away from a record: Here's what happened

Here's what investors need to know about what's happening in this rapidly changing U.S. market environment.Marketsread more
The U.S. could be issuing 50-year bonds as soon as next year as the government looks for cheaper and longer-term ways to finance its burgeoning debt load, Treasury Secretary...Economyread more
The company priced its IPO at $23 per share on Wednesday, raising $1.3 billion and valuing the online dentistry company at $8.9 billion.Health and Scienceread more
Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate finance committee, proposes raising taxes on capital gains to the same rates as ordinary income.Politicsread more
Stocks cut their gains after a senior Trump administration official denied a report about the U.S. mulling over an interim trade deal with China.US Marketsread more
One new estimate pegs the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment at 1.6% next year. That means the average benefits would go up by about $23.40 per month. That may not be...Personal Financeread more
A senior White House official said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering an interim trade deal with China.Marketsread more
Those remarks add another layer to this week's back-and-forth between the senator and the "Mad Money" host, who on Tuesday reported Wall Street executives tell him that her...Politicsread more
Gap Inc. said Thursday it's opening up its Athleta and Janie and Jack brands to be franchised outside of the U.S., building on its preexisting franchise business with the Gap,...Retailread more
Amazon is hosting its big annual hardware event on Sept. 25 in Seattle.Technologyread more
President Donald Trump said China will start purchasing U.S. farm goods "in large amounts."Marketsread more
Several market moving events unfolded between the close of U.S. stock markets on Wednesday and the open on Thursday. With both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 creeping toward record highs during a volatile global environment, here's what investors need to know.
Stock futures climbed 0.5% after President Donald Trump announced he would be delaying the planned increase of tariffs on Chinese goods by 15 days, as a "gesture of good will." The tariffs are set to increase to 30% from 25% on about $250 billion worth of Chinese goods. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC that the president "could do a deal any time" with China but won't until "it's a good deal."
"The president delayed it because of a request from the vice premier," Mnuchin added. He clarified that China's Vice Premier Liu He made the request because Oct. 1 is the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People's Republic of China and said raising the tariffs on that day "caused them grave concern on the symbolism."
On Thursday morning the European Central Bank (ECB) announced a cut to its deposit rates by 10 basis points, to 0.5%. The ECB also announced a substantial bond-buying program of 20 billion euros per month, as a part of its quantitative easing (QE) initiative. The Euro initially fell to its lowest level against the dollar in nearly two weeks but later rebounded, sitting at around $1.104, as foreign exchange investors remain uneasy about whether the ECB's policies will successfully increase inflation. Additionally, bond yields in the Euro zone dropped, with Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield falling to negative 0.64%.
The European announcement was largely what investors expected, as ECB President Mario Draghi seeks to ease recent pressure on major banks. Negative interests rates have hurt bank profits as Europe's low interest rate persists. Investors were pleased the ECB was trying quantitative easing again, hoping the new program would give the global economy a jolt.
About an hour before U.S. stock markets opened on Thursday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices slowed last month. The Consumer Price Index, which is used as a measure of inflation, rose only slightly in August. However, the core CPI measurement rose to 2.4% year-over-year – the highest level since 2008.
The tame inflation was likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates next week
Stocks initially began trading higher on Thursday, with gains bolstered by a report that the Trump administration was considering an interim trade deal with China. But equities pared gains quickly after a senior White House official denied the report. The official told CNBC that Trump's administration is "absolutely not" considering a limited trade deal to delay or remove tariffs on China.
Both the Dow and S&P 500 entered trading on Thursday less than 1% below all-time highs set in July. The Dow is looking to surpass an intraday record high of 27,398.68, while the S&P 500 is closing in on its previous record of 3,027.98 points.