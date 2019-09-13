Asia stocks set to be mixed amid optimism on US-China trade, ECB easing

Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed on Friday as investors digest a series of developments overnight from the U.S.-China trade front as well as the European Central Bank (ECB).

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,750 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,660, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,759.61.

Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to trade higher. The SPI futures contract was at 6,670.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,654.90.

Markets in China and South Korea are closed on Friday for holidays.