Asia stocks set to be mixed amid optimism on US-China trade, ECB easing

Stocks in Asia were set to trade mixed on Friday as investors digest a series of developments overnight from the U.S.-China trade front as well as the European Central Bank (ECB).
Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 21,750 and its counterpart in Osaka at 21,660, as compared to the Nikkei 225's last close at 21,759.61.
Shares in Australia, on the other hand, were set to trade higher. The SPI futures contract was at 6,670.0, as compared to the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,654.90.
Markets in China and South Korea are closed on Friday for holidays.
Investors will watch for market reaction to overnight comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, who signaled Thursday he would consider an interim trade deal with China, though it would not be preferred.
The president told reporters he would like to ink a full agreement with Beijing, however he left the door open to striking a limited deal. The two largest economies have been locked in a protracted trade fight for more than a year.
Trump's statements added to confusion sparked earlier in the day about what the White House would accept in its ongoing negotiations with China. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday initially climbed on a report that the Trump administration talked about crafting an interim agreement. A White House official then said the U.S. is "absolutely not" considering such a deal, causing markets to give up some of those gains.
Meanwhile, the ECB on Thursday cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points and launched a new bond buying program. The central bank also said it will buy €20 (approx. $22) billion worth of assets for as long as needed.
In a press conference following the decision, ECB President Mario Draghi urged governments to take fiscal measures to supplement the central bank's monetary stimulus and reinvigorate the euro zone economy.
"Draghi's claim the ECB can buy bonds for 'a long time' without changes to its issuer limits is not convincing and suggests the ECB will run out of government bonds to buy sooner rather than later," Elias Haddad, senior currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note. The ECB's holdings of German bunds has already reached the maximum 33% issuers debt limit, Haddad pointed out, referring to German sovereign bonds.
"Nevertheless, the ECB's looser monetary policy stance remains an important EUR/USD headwind over the medium term," he added.
The euro was last at $1.1057, after falling to levels below $1.095 yesterday.
Overnight stateside, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 45.41 points higher at 27,182.45 while the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to end its trading day at 3,009.57. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.3% to close at 8,194.47.
The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 98.309 after dropping from highs above 98.8 yesterday.
The Japanese yen traded at 108.18 after weakening from levels below 108.0 in the previous session. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6861 after touching highs above $0.687 yesterday.
— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Elliot Smith contributed to this report.