Asia set to trade lower after oil prices jump 14%

Asia markets were set to trade lower on Tuesday following overnight declines on Wall Street.

Nikkei futures in Chicago, Osaka and Singapore pointed to early declines for the Japanese benchmark index, which last closed at 21,988.29 on Friday. Japanese markets were closed Monday.

In Australia, SPI futures traded at 6,661.0, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's previous finish at 6,673.50.

Oil remains in focus after prices surged in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate futures gained more than 14%, notching its biggest one-day gain since 2008. International benchmark Brent also jumped more than 14% for the session.

The sharp moves came after a series of drone attacks hit the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, forcing the Kingdom to cut its oil output in half — or about 5% of global oil output. The attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Trump administration has blamed Iran.

The Kingdom's national oil company, Saudi Aramco, reportedly aimed to restore about a third of its crude output, or 2 million barrel by Monday. But media reports suggest it could take weeks before Aramco restores the majority of its output at the affected production site.