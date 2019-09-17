Asia set to trade lower after oil prices jump 14%

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.Marketsread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.
"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...
Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.
"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.
Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.
The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.
Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.
Asia markets were set to trade lower on Tuesday following overnight declines on Wall Street.
Nikkei futures in Chicago, Osaka and Singapore pointed to early declines for the Japanese benchmark index, which last closed at 21,988.29 on Friday. Japanese markets were closed Monday.
In Australia, SPI futures traded at 6,661.0, lower than the S&P/ASX 200's previous finish at 6,673.50.
Oil remains in focus after prices surged in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate futures gained more than 14%, notching its biggest one-day gain since 2008. International benchmark Brent also jumped more than 14% for the session.
The sharp moves came after a series of drone attacks hit the world's largest oil processing facility in Saudi Arabia over the weekend, forcing the Kingdom to cut its oil output in half — or about 5% of global oil output. The attack was claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels and the Trump administration has blamed Iran.
The Kingdom's national oil company, Saudi Aramco, reportedly aimed to restore about a third of its crude output, or 2 million barrel by Monday. But media reports suggest it could take weeks before Aramco restores the majority of its output at the affected production site.
Oil prices came off their session highs after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was authorizing the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to keep markets "well-supplied."
Analysts have said that energy prices could climb further if there is a military response from the Saudis, the U.S. or others.
In the currency market, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 98.61, climbing from levels below 98.00 earlier in the session.
The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee is set to meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and markets expect the central bank to cut interest rates by a quarter point. Global growth outlook remains subdued amid the ongoing trade war between the United States and China.
Elsewhere, the Japanese yen traded at 108.16 against the dollar, weakening from an earlier level around 108.07. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.6864.