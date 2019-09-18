5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed is expected to cut rates, but Powell may have hard time...

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist says

Market Insiderread more

A majority of CFOs believe the US will be in a recession within a...

Corporate executives and money managers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the economy as growth around the world slows.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more

Facebook's Portal TV: Video chat meets streaming

Facebook unveils the Portal TV, a streaming device that comes with a camera and microphones for making video calls via television.

Technologyread more

US housing starts race to 12-year high in August

U.S. homebuilding surged to more than a 12-year high in August as both single- and multi-family housing construction increased.

Economyread more

Credit card start-up Petal raises $300 million debt round from...

Credit card start-up Petal just completed a new financing round.

Financeread more

FedEx shares tanked as four Wall Street firms downgrade the stock

Four Wall Street firms downgraded FedEx after the company's poor earnings report.

Marketsread more

Tesla wants your car insurance business. It may not save you...

The electric car manufacturer is offering auto insurance to its owners in California, with plans to expand to other states later on.

Personal Financeread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: FedEx, Roku, American Eagle...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday

Investingread more

Mortgage demand from buyers jumps, just as interest rates spike

Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 6% for the week and were a strong 15% higher annually.

Real Estateread more

Congress threatens to subpoena Juul, says vaping giant not...

The House subcommittee that oversees consumer product investigations launched its a probe of Juul in June, holding two days of hearings in July. In a letter to Juul sent...

Health and Scienceread more

FedEx expects global trade to decline for the first time since...

FedEx says trade around the world is starting to feel the squeeze of increased tariffs.

Marketsread more

'Anyone' could have built Netflix, according to its co-founder

"I wasn't doing anything special. Anyone could have done something like this," Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix tells CNBC Make It. Here's how he and Reed...

Successread more
Markets

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Matthew J. Belvedere@Matt_Belvedere

1. Dow set to open lower ahead of expected Fed rate cut

Traders work before the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 12, 2019 at Wall Street in New York City.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a modestly lower Wednesday morning open on Wall Street ahead of what the markets in the afternoon expect to be the Federal Reserve's second interest rate cut this year. With gains on Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average logged nine positive sessions out of the past 10. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were coming off their first gains in three sessions. In the prior five Fed meeting days this year, the Dow and S&P 500 advanced twice and fell three times.

2. Fed Chairman Powell likely to disappoint Trump

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during the "The Economic Outlook and Monetary Policy" panel discussion hosted by the Swiss Institute of International Studies at the University of Zurich in Zurich, Switzerland September 6, 2019.
Arnd Wiegmann | Reuters

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and company are expected to reduce borrowing costs again by 0.25%. However, that move would almost certainly disappoint President Donald Trump who has called the Fed "boneheads" and has said rates should be zero or even negative like other central banks around the world. The Fed rate decision comes at 2 p.m. ET after the central bank's two-day September meeting. Powell holds a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET. At the Fed's July meeting, Powell rocked markets, describing the first rate cut in more than a decade as a "mid-cycle adjustment."

3. Oil drops again with signs Saudi output will normalize soon after weekend attacks

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on October 23, 2018.
FAYEZ NURELDINE | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. oil prices were falling again Wednesday morning after pulling back nearly 5.7% on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia said that full production would be restored quickly after Saturday's attacks on its crude facilities. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has blamed Iran for the strikes, is set to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday. Iran has repeatedly denied involvement. In the first trading day after the attacks in the kingdom, U.S. crude prices soared nearly 14.7% on Monday.

4. Pelosi to Cramer: Trump 'had to do something' about China. But she questions his methods

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks with Mad Money's Jim Cramer at the NYSE on Sept. 17th. 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

With U.S. and Chinese officials set for high-level trade talks next month, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi believes the president had to challenge China's trade practices. However, she's not sold that he took the right steps with tariffs to hold Beijing accountable. "I think we should have done it multilaterally, with the EU and the rest," Pelosi told CNBC's Jim Cramer in an interview Tuesday. Pelosi added Trump should not have tried to address China's practices in a way that could open Americans up to financial pain.

5. FedEx blames US-China trade war for disappointing earnings

A FedEx plane is parked at Ontario International Airport on February 4, 2019.

Shares of FedEx were sinking about 12% in premarket trading, after the delivery giant blamed the U.S.-China trade war for quarterly earnings and revenue that missed estimates. FedEx lowered full-year guidance for fiscal 2020, now projecting earnings between $10 to $12.00 per diluted share. That revised outlook also reflects "increased FedEx Ground costs and August's loss of FedEx Ground business from a large customer," the company said in a release. In August, FedEx announced it was ending its ground delivery contract with Amazon.

