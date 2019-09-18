The Fed can avoid a slowdown with one more rate cut: Jeremy Siegel

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

FAA chief says he won't certify Boeing 737 Max until he flies the...

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle, Washington. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and...

Airlinesread more

CBS, WarnerMedia drop all e-cigarette advertising, including...

CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...

Health and Scienceread more

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Fed loses control of its own interest rate as it cut rates

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook has been in a struggle to break into hardware for at...

For the past six years, Facebook has tried over and over to release a hardware product that consumers will want, and it has never succeeded.

Technologyread more

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Technologyread more

Fed 'insurance' cut gets cold shoulder from markets

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.

Market Insiderread more

Obama says tech can help solve climate change but calls it a...

President Barack Obama spoke at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday hosted by software company Splunk and addressed how tech can help solve problems.

Technologyread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger: If Steve Jobs were alive, we might have...

Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill for the first time since...

The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.

Technologyread more

Microsoft edges up as it authorizes $40 billion of buybacks and...

Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.

Technologyread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more
Federal Reserve

The Fed can avoid a slowdown with one more rate cut: Jeremy Siegel

Berkeley Lovelace Jr.@BerkeleyJr
Key Points
  • The central bank should bring the fed funds rate down at least another 25 basis points, Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel says.
  • "I agree completely with" St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has advocated for a 50 basis point cut, he adds.
VIDEO5:4905:49
Fed should bring down Fed funds rate at least 25 basis points: Siegel
Closing Bell

The U.S. economy will suffer a meaningful slowdown if the Federal Reserve doesn't cut interest rates further this year, Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel told CNBC on Wednesday.

The central bank should bring the fed funds rate down at least another 25 basis points, the longtime stock bull said on "Closing Bell" shortly after the Fed approved a quarter-point rate reduction.

"I agree completely with" St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who has advocated for a 50 basis point cut, he added.

The reason Siegel would like to see a deeper cut from the central bank is because he's concerned about the fed funds rate being higher than the 10-year Treasury yield, which was around 1.76% on Wednesday. The Fed said it would lower its benchmark overnight lending rate to a target range of 1.75% to 2%, from 2% to 2.25%.

"Fed funds and the 10-year is still inverted," Siegel said. "We should bring down that fed funds rate at least another 25 basis points. ... We got to normalize the curve."

The Fed was divided in its decision to lower rates Wednesday, with three officials dissenting. Central bank officials are also split on further action this year. U.S. stocks closed little changed after the central bank failed to signal it will cut rates again in 2019.

"What the Fed's telling you is this is risk management. They want to bring down rates a little bit but they ultimately see the economy as being in good shape," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates at AmeriVet Securities.

Siegel doesn't expect that there will be a recession but said that there will be a "significant slowdown." He cited FedEx's pessimism about the global economy on the delivery giant's post-earnings conference call with analysts as a reason to be concerned.

The Fed can avoid that with one more rate cut, he said.

"I know some of the [economic] data has been decent," Siegel said.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.