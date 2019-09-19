Everything Jim Cramer said about the stock market on 'Mad Money,' including Costco downgrade, Expedia CEO, Chipotle rally and oil stocks

CNBC's on Thursday predicted a new bearish assessment of Costco will induce a buying opportunity in the stock.

Earlier that day an A.B. Bernstein analyst downgraded the equity to underperform from market perform, citing "too high" valuation and that investors are "overestimating" its growth prospects. The analyst Brandon Fletcher was also concerned that customers would shop elsewhere if the economy continues to slow down.

Shares of the membership warehouse club fell 1.57% during the session. Cramer called it "the first real price break" in Costco's stock in the past year.

"The next time some analyst knocks down a best-of-breed stock with a cogent downgrade that's focused on valuation, you need to take advantage of that best-of-breed-opportunity weakness and you need to do some buying," said the "Mad Money" host, who ranks Costco among his so-called .