YouTubers are upset and confused by new verification policy, but the platform hasn't removed anybody yet

Network officials also said voters should expect more of a Koch focus on grassroots activism throughout the 2020 election cycle.Politicsread more
In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
GM's usage of temporary workers, potential closure of plants and health care contributions remain major sticking points, according to people familiar with the talks.Autosread more
Trump has criticized Facebook numerous times since becoming president, most recently posting on Twitter that the company's proposed digital currency, libra, will "have little...Technologyread more
Republicans and Democrats have long since separated themselves by ideology, leaving each more uniformly conservative or liberal than ever. And now a new data analysis by the...Politicsread more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
The Pentagon on Thursday said the recent attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were "sophisticated" and represented a "dramatic escalation" in tensions within the region.Defenseread more
The flap illustrates the growing distrust of the YouTube community, and willingness to assume the worst in light of unclear communication.Technologyread more
Four years ago Microsoft had just two women on its board. Walmsley is now the fifth.Technologyread more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.Technologyread more
Patrick Shyu, a former tech lead at Google, has posted a series of videos making fun of Facebook, where he worked as a software engineer until last month.Technologyread more
YouTube creators expressed outrage and confusion on Thursday as the Google-owned company notified some of them that their channels were going to lose verification status. But contrary to what some are saying, no channels have been unverified yet, and owners who received a warning email can appeal it.
The flap illustrates the growing distrust of the YouTube community, and willingness to assume the worst in light of unclear communication.
YouTube has endured several conflicts with creators this year, with some complaining about harassment and hate speech, and others arguing that the platform's rules about removing advertisements — a process called "demonetization" — are random and poorly explained. Creators counts on ads as their main source of revenue.
CEO Susan Wojcicki has defended unpopular speech on the platform, arguing that openness does more good than harm.
Verification has been important for channel owners because it helps their videos appear more prominently in search results, according to The Verge, although it's no longer clear if that will be the case.
The latest incident started Thursday morning, when YouTube explained that it was making some changes to how it signifies verified channels. It also said that it would only verify channels if they needed to be distinguished from channels with a similar name.
To be verified, channels must now have a prominent channel name that represents a well-known or highly searched creator, artist, brand or public figure, as well as a demonstrated need to differentiate themselves from other channels with a similar name. [emphasis added]
A spokesperson also clarified that channels representing well-known brands, such as media companies or musicians, might need verification even if they don't have 100,000 followers, which was a previous criterion.
In other words, YouTube is making verification a lot less common, and less a badge of honor or sign of popularity than a simple way for users to avoid confusion.
Almost immediately, people incorrectly started complaining that check marks identifying verified accounts were disappearing:
YouTube tried to clarify, saying that nobody was unverified on Thursday.
In addition, many popular YouTubers started expressing outrage over the notes they got saying that their channels were going to be unverified.
But their complaints ignored the fact that YouTube is basically getting rid of verification for almost everybody — except for channels that might be confused with others, such as musicians' channels that might be confused with fan channels.