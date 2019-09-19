Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with senators to discuss looming tech regulations

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Clayton was the opening speaker at the Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.Delivering Alpharead more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.Politicsread more
AT&T is not considering a split with its DirecTV unit at this time, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.The Faber Reportread more
The former CEO of Overstock announced that he's dumped all of his equity and blamed both the "deep state" and the government for his exit.Marketsread more
The presidential campaign is "going to be very tough," the former chief White House strategist.Politicsread more
Gelson's, an upscale grocery store chain with 27 locations across Southern California, will sell 12-ounce packages of the Impossible Burger.Food & Beverageread more
"The market all of the sudden has broken out into a behavior that seems much more rational in September than it did in August," National Securities' Art Hogan says.Trading Nationread more
Huawei launched its Mate 30 smartphone lineup without pre-installed Google-licensed apps amid fallout from a U.S. blacklist.Technologyread more
The Candytopia and Toys R Us partnership will open in late October in Chicago and Atlanta. The exhibits will stay open through the 2019 holidays, before moving on to different...Retailread more
Initially introduced in March 2018, the "Worker Dividend Act" requires firms to distribute the value of its stock buybacks dollar-for-dollar.2020 Electionsread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg went to dinner with about half a dozen senators in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to discuss regulations that lawmakers have been eager to enact on his industry.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., "helped organize" the dinner meeting "at Facebook's request," at a restaurant in D.C. Wednesday night, a spokesperson for his office confirmed to CNBC. Warner has been one of the leading figures in Congress championing legislation that would regulate the tech industry.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CNBC Wednesday that Zuckerberg would be in D.C. "to meet with policymakers and talk about future internet regulation." No public events are planned, the spokesperson said.
The dinner meeting is Zuckerberg's first known official return to D.C. to face lawmakers since his 2018 testimonies in front of both chambers of Congress following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Those testimonies marked the beginning of an era of intense tech scrutiny by lawmakers, who have held multiple hearings with Facebook and its peers over the past year about user privacy, content moderation and competition.
"The participants had a discussion touching on multiple issues, including the role and responsibility of social media platforms in protecting our democracy, and what steps Congress should take to defend our elections, protect consumer data, and encourage competition in the social media space," according to the spokesperson.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., also attended the dinner, a spokesperson confirmed to CNBC. Blumenthal sits on both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate Commerce Committee. Earlier on Wednesday, he questioned a Facebook representative about the firm's content removal practices at a hearing about the responsibility social media companies have to moderate violent content. On Tuesday, Blumenthal pressed the heads of the Federal Trade Commission and the Antitrust Division of the Department of Justice to work swiftly in their investigations of Big Tech at a hearing on antitrust.
Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., the ranking member on the Senate Commerce Committee who also attended Wednesday's hearing, also met with Zuckerberg Wednesday night, her office confirmed.
A spokesperson for Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., told CNBC that Facebook had reached out to schedule a meeting on Thursday.
As Zuckerberg returns to D.C., Facebook is facing at least two probes into its competitive practices by the FTC and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general. Meanwhile, the DOJ previously announced a broad review of the tech industry, without naming specific companies of focus.
All this comes on the heels of a $5 billion settlement Facebook struck with the FTC ending a probe into its privacy practices. The investigation began after reports revealed that political data firm Cambridge Analytica used Facebook data without user consent to target U.S. voters in the 2016 presidential election.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
-CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.
WATCH: How US antitrust law works, and what it means for Big Tech