Time for the US and China to return to 'serious communication' on a trade deal: ex-Beijing official

The U.S. and China must work closely to reach a trade deal as their bilateral dispute has a global impact, said China's former vice finance minister on Monday.

"We hope that China and U.S. can reach an agreement with mutual respect, mutual benefit with equal treatment for each other," said Zhu Guangyao told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"That's not (just) important for China and for U.S. — also for the world," he said, explaining that global economies are so closely integrated.

On Friday, Chinese representatives, who were in Washington to discuss trade ahead of next month's high-level talks, unexpectedly cancelled a planned trip to meet with U.S. farmers. That development sent the S&P 500 down slightly.

But Chinese state media reported that the cancellation had nothing to do with the trade talks, while the Ministry of Commerce said the negotiations were "constructive."

Global markets have been rattled by the prolonged U.S.-China trade fight, with investors worried that it could tip the world into a recession.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development has said that the world will this year see its weakest growth since the global financial crisis in 2008-2009. It's expected to slow from 3.6% in 2018, to 2.9% this year, and 3.0% next year, according to OECD predictions.

"That's a very dangerous signal," said Zhu.