Here's what happened to the stock market on Monday

The Dow inched higher because of a reading of manufacturing from IHS Markit which showed U.S. activity this month at a five-month high, easing concerns about a recession. New York Fed President John Williams said that the central bank was working to calm some recent turmoil in overnight bank lending markets. Separately, St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank "may choose to provide additional accommodation going forward" to deal with any slowing in the economy. But a decline in key technology stocks like Netflix and Facebook weighed on the broader market.