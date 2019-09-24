Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's United Nations speech

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to be sleeping while US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019.

President Donald Trump's United Nations speech was a snooze — at least for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The 81-year-old Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on Tuesday.

Television footage of Ross showed the wealthy businessman sleeping soundly as Trump talked about a possible trade deal with China — which is part of the Commerce chief's portfolio — and the U.S.'s stance on Iran.

Ross had his eyes firmly closed for as long as 15 minutes, video suggested, as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the impression of listening intently to Trump.

At one point, however, Ross's eyes opened. He still looked drowsy, though.

This isn't the first time that Ross has been caught out catching 40 winks while Trump gives a speech.

Video from Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia in May 2017 showed Ross napping with headphones on, several seats away from the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Politico in July published a scathing article that suggested the Commerce Department was "a disaster," and quoted one former department adviser who said Ross was "not respected in the building" in part because of his lack of stamina.

"Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they're very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings," the former outside adviser told Politico.

"There's a small window where he's able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep."