Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's United Nations speech

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

A majority of ultra-wealthy expect a recession and are hunkering...

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.

Marketsread more

Netflix is negative for the year now, and analysts are starting...

Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.

Investingread more

'Billionaires should not exist': Sanders tries to outdo Warren...

Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.

2020 Electionsread more

There's a theory retiring boomers cashing out will cause a market...

Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.

Marketsread more

As store closures accelerate, Goldman Sachs says Amazon will reap...

The rate of store closures is accelerating, and this, along with faster shipping and strengthening consumer spending, is driving consumers to spend online.

Retailread more

Trump tells UN he will not accept a 'bad' trade deal with China

Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump struck an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.

Politicsread more

Jim Cramer says Netflix 'has become an open sore to this market'

The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.

Investingread more

Consumers should avoid e-cigarettes amid vaping illness outbreak,...

U.S. House lawmakers called an emergency hearing looking into a mysterious lung disease that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.

Health and Scienceread more

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's UN speech

The 81-year-old Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on...

Politicsread more

Computer analysis of CEO transcripts points to an economic...

The latest proof of a U.S. economic slowdown is in, and this time it came from a computer analysis.

Marketsread more

Home price gains stop slowdown in July, according S&P...

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities.

Real Estateread more

What it would take for Congress to impeach Trump

Some of U.S. President Donald Trump's critics are calling for an impeachment investigation following a whistleblower complaint. Here's how impeachment would work.

Politicsread more
Politics

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's United Nations speech

Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
Key Points
  • Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross slept during President Donald Trump's speech at the United Nations.
  • Ross, who is 81 years old, is playing a part in trade talks with China, which Trump talked about during his address to the General Assembly.
  • Video from Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia in May 2017 showed Ross napping with headphones on, several seats away from the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears to be sleeping while US Vice President Mike Pence (R) listens as US President Donald Trump speaks during the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters in New York, September 24, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

President Donald Trump's United Nations speech was a snooze — at least for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The 81-year-old Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on Tuesday.

Television footage of Ross showed the wealthy businessman sleeping soundly as Trump talked about a possible trade deal with Chinawhich is part of the Commerce chief's portfolio — and the U.S.'s stance on Iran.

Ross had his eyes firmly closed for as long as 15 minutes, video suggested, as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the impression of listening intently to Trump.

At one point, however, Ross's eyes opened. He still looked drowsy, though.

This isn't the first time that Ross has been caught out catching 40 winks while Trump gives a speech.

Video from Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia in May 2017 showed Ross napping with headphones on, several seats away from the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.

Politico in July published a scathing article that suggested the Commerce Department was "a disaster," and quoted one former department adviser who said Ross was "not respected in the building" in part because of his lack of stamina.

"Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they're very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings," the former outside adviser told Politico.

"There's a small window where he's able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep."

VIDEO1:5001:50
Wilbur Ross: The US economy will improve when Boeing 737 Max issues resolve
Squawk Box