Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sleeps at Trump's United Nations speech

More than half of the super-rich around the world are already preparing for a recession.Marketsread more
Two more Wall Street analysts have begun airing doubts about Netflix.Investingread more
Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils a tax on wealth as he aims to cut income inequality and fund his sprawling social programs.2020 Electionsread more
Jefferies analysts discuss an economic theory that the impending wave of baby boomer retirements could trigger a U.S. equity slump.Marketsread more
The rate of store closures is accelerating, and this, along with faster shipping and strengthening consumer spending, is driving consumers to spend online.Retailread more
Speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, Trump struck an optimistic tone about reaching a trade deal with China.Politicsread more
The once-beloved Netflix is now negative for the year as investors start to question some of the high-flying leaders of this bull market.Investingread more
U.S. House lawmakers called an emergency hearing looking into a mysterious lung disease that has sickened at least 530 people and killed at least nine.Health and Scienceread more
The 81-year-old Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss President Donald Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on...Politicsread more
The latest proof of a U.S. economic slowdown is in, and this time it came from a computer analysis.Marketsread more
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index rose 3.2% annually in July, the same gain reported in June. Prices are still cooling in the largest cities.Real Estateread more
President Donald Trump's United Nations speech was a snooze — at least for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
The 81-year-old Ross took a nap — a very long nap — as his boss Trump addressed the General Assembly of the UN in New York City on Tuesday.
Television footage of Ross showed the wealthy businessman sleeping soundly as Trump talked about a possible trade deal with China — which is part of the Commerce chief's portfolio — and the U.S.'s stance on Iran.
Ross had his eyes firmly closed for as long as 15 minutes, video suggested, as Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave the impression of listening intently to Trump.
At one point, however, Ross's eyes opened. He still looked drowsy, though.
This isn't the first time that Ross has been caught out catching 40 winks while Trump gives a speech.
Video from Trump's speech in Saudi Arabia in May 2017 showed Ross napping with headphones on, several seats away from the president's daughter, Ivanka Trump.
Politico in July published a scathing article that suggested the Commerce Department was "a disaster," and quoted one former department adviser who said Ross was "not respected in the building" in part because of his lack of stamina.
"Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they're very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings," the former outside adviser told Politico.
"There's a small window where he's able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep."