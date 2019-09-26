The Fed will need to grow its balance sheet 'permanently,' Morgan Stanley says

The Federal Reserve's asset purchases likely will total $315 billion over the next six months as it seeks to stabilize overnight funding markets and contain the movements of its target interest rate, according to projections from Morgan Stanley.

Those permanent moves will be necessary because the current temporary purchases likely won't be enough to stabilize the market for overnight purchase agreements, or repos, the bank said. The Fed just a month ago halted a process that saw a more than $600 billion reduction of the balance sheet, which consists mostly of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities that it had acquired in its efforts to pull the U.S. economy out of the financial crisis.

"We maintain that these temporary repo operations will not prove to be a sufficient long-term solution to the recent funding pressure," Morgan Stanley strategist Kelcie Gerson said in a note. "Ultimately, the Fed will need to increase the size of its balance sheet permanently."