European stocks seen slightly higher despite rising US political uncertainty

European shares are set to open slightly higher on Friday, with gains capped by escalating political uncertainty in the United States.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen rising 11 points to 7,364, Germany's DAX up 17 points at 12,300 and France's CAC up 7 points at 5,618, according to IG index.

Investor focus is largely attuned to political developments in the U.S., following the release of a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump.

The report, published on Thursday, claimed the U.S. leader abused his office by enlisting the support of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election and that his administration tried to "lock down" records of a conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

It sets the stage for an impeachment inquiry into the president that was announced by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier in the week.

On the U.S.-China trade front, negotiators on both sides are set to meet in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 10, three people close to the talks told CNBC on Thursday.

In Asia, stocks were mostly lower as fresh data showed China's industrial profits for August fell 2% from a year earlier. MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares excluding Japan dropped around 0.3%.

Back in Europe, political developments closer to home also weighed on investors' minds. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German newspaper Friday that Britain would be responsible if a Brexit deal is not found.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that tempers needed to be calmed down following furious scenes in Parliament the previous day. His ruling Conservative Party is set to kick off its annual conference in Manchester next week.

Elsewhere, investors will look out for euro zone economic sentiment figures due to be released later in the morning.