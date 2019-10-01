China is not the only one that has to change its business practices, says Yale's Stephen Roach

President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at a press conference following their meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

The U.S. — and other countries — has complained about the difficulties of doing business in China, but the Asian economic giant is not the only one that should change its practices, according to a prominent economist.

America, too, has to re-examine the way it's engaging with China right now to address those complaints, said Stephen Roach, a senior fellow at Yale University. Concerns that foreign businesses have raised about China include being forced to transfer technology to their Chinese partners and government subsidies for state-owned enterprises that distort competition.

"I think we need to make some big changes in the way we do business together. I hesitate to say all the onus of change just fall on China," Roach, who's also a former chairman for Morgan Stanley Asia, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Tuesday.

He added that instead of using threats to force China to change its trade and business practices, the U.S. may find it more effective to negotiate a bilateral investment treaty with the Asian country.

"Bilateral investment treaty opens up the Chinese market to our multinationals — which we need to do — and provide protection for that, and opens up our market to them. If we can negotiate that, that would be a huge breakthrough," he said.

Amid the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, multiple news outlets reported last week that the White House was in the early stages of considering some curbs on U.S. investments in China. White House trade advisor Peter Navarro and others in President Donald Trump's administration denied those reports.