President Trump is tweeting more than ever as the impeachment probe heats up

U.S. markets fell fallen broadly for two consecutive days as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.Marketsread more
The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to the officials.Politicsread more
So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.Market Insiderread more
Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.Technologyread more
The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.Technologyread more
Retail brokerage firm E-Trade announced Thursday it will drop commission fees on online U.S. stock, ETF and options trades.Marketsread more
We'll get services sector data, earnings from PepsiCo, Costellation Brands and Costco on Thursday.Marketsread more
With Windows 10X, Microsoft wants to provide a more modern computing experience on devices with folding screens. The challenge is getting many apps to work well on it.Technologyread more
Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.Politicsread more
Stocks fell, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.US Marketsread more
One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump's Twitter activity has surged to new heights as an impeachment probe heats up in the House.
The president often turns to the social media platform as a way to drum up support among his followers. This impeachment-themed tweetstorm, however, is his strongest to date. Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.
The House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's formal announcement about the inquiry on Sept. 24, the volume of Trump's tweets rapidly escalated.
Trump has sent more than 250 tweets over that time span, an average of nearly 40 a day. The majority of these have been related to the impeachment inquiry.
While Trump's tweet warning of a "Civil War like fracture" made headlines, his promotion of various anti-impeachment voices was a larger pattern throughout the week. On Sunday morning, he sent more than 20 tweets and retweets about conservative personality Mark Levin's appearance on "Fox & Friends."
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made for a frequent target throughout the week.
In one tweet targeting Schiff, Trump wondered whether the congressman should be arrested for treason.