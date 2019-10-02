President Trump is tweeting more than ever as the impeachment probe heats up

Skip Navigation
The Dow dropped more than 800 points in two days — here's what's...

U.S. markets fell fallen broadly for two consecutive days as investors began showing concern in response to fresh signs of a looming economic recession.

Marketsread more

US to impose tariffs on EU aircraft and agricultural products

The U.S. plans to add a 10% tariff on EU aircraft and a 25% duty on agricultural and other products, according to the officials.

Politicsread more

A key number on Thursday will reveal whether the economic...

So far, the businesses in the services sector have been growing at a decent pace and withstanding the headwinds that have hit manufacturing.

Market Insiderread more

Microsoft's new laptops are great MacBook competitors — here's a...

Here's a first look at the Surface Laptop 3, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro X and Surface Earbuds.

Technologyread more

Apple CEO Tim Cook slams Trump's immigration policy in Supreme...

The filing shares several stories of current Apple employees who are affected by the Trump administration's move to abolish DACA.

Technologyread more

E-Trade drops commissions on trades, joining Schwab, TD...

Retail brokerage firm E-Trade announced Thursday it will drop commission fees on online U.S. stock, ETF and options trades.

Marketsread more

Three before you leave — What to watch for in the market Thursday

We'll get services sector data, earnings from PepsiCo, Costellation Brands and Costco on Thursday.

Marketsread more

Microsoft's two-screen laptop won't succeed on its own

With Windows 10X, Microsoft wants to provide a more modern computing experience on devices with folding screens. The challenge is getting many apps to work well on it.

Technologyread more

President Trump is tweeting more than ever as the impeachment...

Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.

Politicsread more

Dow plunges as Street continues its rough start to the fourth...

Stocks fell, adding to Wall Street's poor start to the final quarter of 2019 as investors grapple with fears of an economic recession.

US Marketsread more

The bull market is losing one of its most powerful backers

One of the market's most important players is losing its mojo.

Marketsread more

Trump has now entered the most critical period for his reelection...

President Donald Trump is now in a critical period for his reelection bid in terms of how consumers view the health of the economy.

Politicsread more
Politics

President Trump is tweeting more than ever as the impeachment probe heats up

Nate Rattner
Key Points
  • As a House impeachment inquiry gains momentum, President Donald Trump's Twitter activity surges to new heights.
  • Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.
  • Since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the inquiry, Trump has sent more than 250 tweets, or an average of nearly 40 a day. The majority of these are related to the impeachment inquiry.

President Donald Trump's Twitter activity has surged to new heights as an impeachment probe heats up in the House.

The president often turns to the social media platform as a way to drum up support among his followers. This impeachment-themed tweetstorm, however, is his strongest to date. Trump has sent more tweets over the past week than in any other seven-day period since his inauguration, according to a CNBC analysis of his feed.

The House of Representatives began an impeachment inquiry last week after a whistleblower report raised concerns about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's formal announcement about the inquiry on Sept. 24, the volume of Trump's tweets rapidly escalated.

Trump has sent more than 250 tweets over that time span, an average of nearly 40 a day. The majority of these have been related to the impeachment inquiry.

While Trump's tweet warning of a "Civil War like fracture" made headlines, his promotion of various anti-impeachment voices was a larger pattern throughout the week. On Sunday morning, he sent more than 20 tweets and retweets about conservative personality Mark Levin's appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made for a frequent target throughout the week.

In one tweet targeting Schiff, Trump wondered whether the congressman should be arrested for treason.

VIDEO4:3804:38
Impeachment bid could affect public opinion next year, strategist says
Squawk Box Europe