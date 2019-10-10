Three before you leave — What to watch for Friday including trade talks and consumer data

Liu He, China's vice premier, left, shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on April 4, 2019.

Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.

Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Traders cheered the announcement by Trump on Thursday as past meetings between Liu and Trump this year have yielded positive progress on trade, including a delay in tariffs and agriculture buying.

Liu told Chinese state-run media agency Xinhua that China carries "great sincerity" for the talks. Multiple reports suggest the U.S. is thinking about suspending a tariff increase scheduled for next week in exchange for a currency pact, a partial deal the U.S. and China were close to agreeing on in previous talks.

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, there are some stocks as the true "tell" on whether talks are making any progress.