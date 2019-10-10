Three before you leave — What to watch for Friday including trade talks and consumer data

For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, watch these stocks as they will tell you first if any progress is made.Marketsread more
Apple has been playing a careful game of politics with China for the last few years. China is one of the company's most important markets.
Trump said he's meeting with Liu He on Friday, fueling optimism about a positive outcome from this week's high-level trade talks.
The number of fatalities jumped from 18 last week to 26 with 219 new cases diagnosed over the last week, the CDC said.
Following Facebook's recent acquisition of CTRL-labs, Mark Zuckerberg is putting more thought into the future of brain-reading wearable and implantable technology.
Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested and charged with conspiracy, lying to the Federal Election Commission and falsifying records.
While it's cheaper than ever to sequence human DNA, Mark Zuckerberg says CZI spends a ton on Amazon cloud services to store the data.
A tweet from President Donald Trump increased optimism on the U.S.-China trade front, lifting stocks with them.
House Democrats issued a subpoena to Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Thursday, the latest salvo in the party's impeachment probe into whether President Donald Trump abused his...
California attorney general Xavier Becerra said the public knows little more about the multi-state probes than anything his office is doing.
Here are the most important things to know about Friday before you hit the door.
Day two of the U.S.-China trade talks now includes a key meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He. Traders cheered the announcement by Trump on Thursday as past meetings between Liu and Trump this year have yielded positive progress on trade, including a delay in tariffs and agriculture buying.
Liu told Chinese state-run media agency Xinhua that China carries "great sincerity" for the talks. Multiple reports suggest the U.S. is thinking about suspending a tariff increase scheduled for next week in exchange for a currency pact, a partial deal the U.S. and China were close to agreeing on in previous talks.
For investors reading the tea leaves of every trade headline, there are some stocks as the true "tell" on whether talks are making any progress.
The preliminary reading for October consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan comes out on Friday. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect sentiment to fall to 92 from 93.2 at the end of September.
U.S. consumers are getting increasingly anxious about the trade war with China. The last survey showeda near-record number of consumers citing trade policies as a negative factor weighing on the economy.
Saudi Arabia's crown jewel Saudi Aramco, the world's most profitable oil company, is aiming to go public by late November. The company could get a final recommendation on the valuation from its investment banks on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has pushed for a valuation of as much as $2 trillion, but the Journal reported the headline number is expected to fall well below that. The offering had been delayed from its original launch date in 2018 over valuation concerns and venue for the international listing.
Major events (all times ET):
8:30 a.m. Import Prices
10:00 a.m. Consumer Sentiment