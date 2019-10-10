US and China could reach a 'fragile agreement,' says Eurasia Group

The U.S. and China could reach a "fragile agreement" when their officials meet to discuss trade in Washington this week, according to an analyst from political risk consultancy Eurasia Group.

Such a deal could involve China purchasing more American farm goods and a delay in raising U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods that are slated for Oct. 15, said Michael Hirson, the consultancy's practice head for China and Northeast Asia.

That strategy can be understood as a "path of least resistance" for U.S. President Donald Trump, Hirson told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Thursday.

"I think there's still some chance that the two sides could come through this week of talks with a very fragile agreement to avoid further escalation, but it's going to be under pressure almost immediately," said Hirson, who was the U.S. Treasury's chief representative in Beijing.

"What (Trump) would be saying is ... we're supporting U.S. farmers, we're continuing to talk. But I'm not being soft on China, I'm keeping tariffs up. That's kind of the path of least resistance right now for President Trump," Hirson said.

"(Trump) can show that he's being tough, but he doesn't have to take the sacrifices, make the concessions necessary to arrive at a broad trade deal," he added.