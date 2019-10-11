5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow to soar on US-China trade talk optimism

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

U.S. stock futures were pointing to a sharply higher Friday open on Wall Street, with President Donald Trump casting a positive view on the China trade talks. The projected gains, if they were to hold by the close, would give the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 their first positive week in the last four. Heading into Friday trading, the Dow and S&P 500, for all their recently volatility, were about 3% away from their all-time highs.

2. Trump set to meet with top Chinese trade negotiator

US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks to the media prior to departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on October 10, 2019 on his way to Minnesota for a rally. Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

Trump, who plans to meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the White House on Friday, told reporters after the first day of trade talks in Washington that they were "going really well." The discussions, aimed at ending the two nations' 15-month trade war, come days before an Oct. 15 deadline when the U.S. plans to hike tariff rates on some $250 billion of Chinese goods to 30% from 25%.

3. Oil prices spike on Iran saying missiles struck one of its tankers

An Iranian flag flutters on board the Adrian Darya oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019. JOHNNY BUGEJA | AFP | Getty Images

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday after Iran's state media said that two rockets struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia, about 60 miles from the city of Jeddah. NBC News reports the tanker crew was not wounded and they were working to stabilize the ship. Iran said that oil leaking into the sea has been stopped and the "situation is under control."

4. Two Florida businessman tied to Giuliani and Ukraine arrested

President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has coffee with Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, September 20, 2019. Aram Roston | Reuters

Two Florida businessmen tied to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the Ukraine impeachment investigation were arrested on federal campaign finance violations. The charges do not suggest any wrongdoing by the president, but they raise additional questions about how those close to Trump and Giuliani sought to use their influence. Trump has dismissed the impeachment inquiry as baseless and politically motivated. Earlier this week, the White House refused to cooperate.

5. GM urges UAW to engage in 'around-the-clock' strike talks

United Auto Workers members on strike picket outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 in Detroit. Michael Wayland / CNBC

General Motors is urging the United Auto Workers to agree to "around-the-clock" bargaining in an attempt to reach a tentative labor agreement and potentially end the union's strike against the automaker, which is now in its 26th day. The work stoppage has rippled throughout GM's North American operations, causing thousands of additional layoffs. Wall Street analysts estimate GM is losing roughly $50 million to $100 million per day in lost production.

Sign Up for Our Newsletter Morning Squawk CNBC's before the bell news roundup SIGN UP NOW Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services.

By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.