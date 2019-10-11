Amazon says punishing counterfeiters and regulating facial recognition technology are among its top issues

As Amazon expands into a host of new markets and stares down regulators and lawmakers across the globe, the company is spelling out to investors and consumers that it's well aware of the many controversial issues that lie ahead.

In a 1,300-word blog post on Thursday, Amazon laid out its position on 11 sensitive matters, where "there is much room for healthy debate and differing opinions." The topics include minimum wage, climate change, workplace diversity, immigration, regulation, counterfeit sales and data privacy.

The post lands at a time when U.S. politicians on both sides of the aisle, including President Trump on the right and Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders on the left, are taking aim at Amazon for some combination of its size, market power, taxes paid and treatment of workers. Warren has lobbied for Amazon, and other big tech companies, to be broken up, and in Europe the company is being investigated to determine if its use of merchant data breaches competition rules.

Amazon didn't address antitrust in Thursday's blog post, but it did say that its facial recognition technology, Rekognition, which has been used to help locate missing children and identify child sex trafficking victims, can be misused and should be quickly put under a regulatory framework by governments.

"We provide guidance to all Rekognition customers, including law enforcement customers, on the technology's proper use and have a clear Acceptable Use Policy," Amazon said. "However, we think that governments should act to regulate the use of this technology to ensure it's used appropriately, and we have proposed guidelines for an appropriate U.S. national legislative framework that protects individual civil rights and ensures that governments are transparent in their application of the technology."